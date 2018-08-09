TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit by Aberson presents

Hunt Slonem

3524B S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK

August 9th - September 10th, 2018

Available online and in-store



Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present an exhibition of works by Hunt Slonem opening Thursday, August 9th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105.

Inspired by nature and his 60 pet birds, Hunt Slonem is renowned for his distinct neo-expressionist style. He is best known for his series of bunnies, butterflies and tropical birds, as well as his large-scale sculptures and restorations of forgotten historic homes.

His flair and admiration for far-flung destinations has been a staple of his life since childhood. Slonem was born in 1951 in Kittery, Maine, and his father’s position as a Navy officer meant the family moved often during Hunt’s formative years, including extended stays in Hawaii, California and Connecticut. He would continue to seek out travel opportunities throughout his young-adult years, studying abroad in Nicaragua and Mexico; these eye-opening experiences imbued him with an appreciation for tropical landscapes that would influence his unique style.

After graduating with a degree in painting and art history from Tulane University in New Orleans, Slonem spent several years living in Manhattan in the early 1970s. In 1975, Janet Fish offered him her studio for the summer and Slonem was able to fully immerse himself in his work. As he exhibited work around New York, he was propelled and thrust into the city’s explosive contemporary arts scene. Slonem received several prestigious grants and also received an introduction to the Marlborough Gallery, which would represent him for 18 years.

Slonem’s works can be found in the permanent collections of 250 museums around the world, including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Whitney, the Miro Foundation and the New Orleans Museum of Art.

For all press inquiries and information, please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054. Please join the conversation with Exhibit by Aberson on Facebook (@aberson.exhibits), Instagram (@exhibitbyaberson), Pinterest (@abersonexhibits), Artsy (exhibit-by-aberson) and 1stDibs (@exhibit-by-aberson).