Cyber threat to aviation sector to be discussed at global summit

The threat posed to the aviation industry by cyber attacks will be discussed at a major summit held in London this November.

Cyber Senate captures key thought leaders and works to share information among them and critical communities. A highly valuable organization, we are pleased to support the good work they are doing.” — Chris Blask, Chair, US ICS ISAC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London on the 6th and 7th November, the 2nd Annual Aviation Cyber Security Summit will see industry experts gather to discuss how to better protect essential services and networks across the sector.

This two-day executive forum – set to be attended by Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP), airport owners and management, Air Traffic Control experts, regulators and government stakeholders – will include presentations, roundtable working groups and panel sessions, with case studies presented by asset owners, cybersecurity experts and a number of solutions providers.

Key topics for discussion will include how to best respond to evolving cyber threats, managing risk throughout the supply chain, innovations in detection and mitigation, configuration management and how to build resilience into critical control system components and business processes.

Speakers at the event – which is organised by leading cyber security experts Cyber Senate – include:

• Michele Hanson, Chief Information Security Officer, Gatwick Airport

• Peter Williams, Chief Information Security Officer, Manchester Airports Group

• Peter Drissell, Director of Aviation Security, Civil Aviation Authority

• Russell Willans, Chief Technology Officer & CISO, Heathrow IT

• Michael Zaddach, Senior Vice President and CIO, Munich Airport

• Claudio Silvestri, NAV CANADA, Vice-President and Chief Information Officer

• Mohammed Hassan, Oman Airports, ICT Development Senior Manager

• John Hird, EUROCONTROL, ATM Security Specialist Directorate ATM, CMC/SEC

• NCSC, Aviation Lead

• Matias Krempel, Project Manager - Critical Cyber Infrastructure Protection, DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH

Discussing the event, James Nesbitt, founder of Cyber Senate, commented: “Emerging smart technologies are already enabling greater operational efficiencies and improved performance in the aviation sector, but they also introduce a new element of risk.

“The convergence of IT and operational technology may well mean that the sector works smarter, but also means that security teams need to work significantly harder at mitigating and managing the threat posed by cyber attacks.

“This event will help attendees identify what specific risks are relevant to their business, how to embed the right level of resilience throughout their organisation and how to detect, respond to and – crucially – recover from cyber attacks.

“The increasing digitalisation of our sector is a huge opportunity. This event will equip leaders in the industry to ensure they can enjoy the benefits while minimising the risks.”

Venue: Royal Aeronautical Society, No. 4 Hamilton Place, London, W1J 7BQ

