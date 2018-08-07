Info Cubic Appoints Elizabeth Bishop as Sales Consultant

13-Year Industry Veteran Joins Info Cubic

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Info Cubic, a leading employment and drug screening company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Elizabeth Bishop, a 13-year industry veteran, to the role of Sales Consultant with immediate effect.

Elizabeth Bishop’s role will support Info Cubic’s rapid growth and development as it continues to expand both domestically and internationally.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to help clients with their background screening programs and ensure they have all products and services they need to make their programs successful,” she said. “I’m excited to watch the company grow and expand even further.”

Bishop has held sales and management roles within the background screening field, working with clients of all sizes and industries.

“Liz brings with her not only more than a decade of industry experience, but also a true enthusiasm for what she does,” said Dan Mayer, Executive Vice President. “I know she will help Info Cubic continue to set the standard for what a best-in-class background screening provider looks like.”

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Info Cubic is a leading provider of employment screening and drug testing for organizations of any size and structure. Info Cubic prides itself on providing first-class customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, maximum accuracy and legal compliance expertise.

Info Cubic is accredited through the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), ISO 9001:2015 certified and was named to the 2015 and 2016 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. Visit www.infocubic.com for additional information.