Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada Now Providing Peptide Therapy

Dr. Julio Garcia, owner of the Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada, announced the addition of peptide treatments to his practice.

The board members of the International Peptides Society have passed on a wealth of knowledge that has helped me offer treatments to help my patients.” — Dr. Julio Garcia

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many recent studies have shown significant benefit by utilizing peptide treatments to address a number of issues related to the natural physiologic infrastructure of a patient. Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada is highly focused on addressing quality of life for their patients and regenerative medicine is a major area of concern. Dr. Garcia believes this treatment will help more patients achieve a better lifestyle and has begun offering peptide therapy for individuals that may benefit from this growing treatment option.

Dr. Garcia stated, “The use of peptides as a treatment option for patients has grown as the issues that are of concern for a patient can be focused upon with the proper peptide. These peptides are recognized for being focused on their targets. They are both selective and effective. Peptides are also well tolerated by patients.”

Dr. Garcia continued, “The board members of the International Peptides Society have passed on a wealth of knowledge that has helped me offer treatments to help my patients. The peptide therapy is started in the office and then continues at home with the patient administering the peptides themselves.”

About Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada

Dr. Julio Garcia is a Plastic Surgeon in Las Vegas, Board Certified in Plastic Surgery by the American Board of Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgeons, with 30 years of clinical experience. The Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada (RMIN) provides care for acute and chronic injuries from athletic injuries as well as long-term disabling arthritis. This includes plantar fasciitis, elbow and hand problems (tennis elbow), knee problems from overuse or meniscus injuries, assists in healing after orthopedic knee surgery and partially torn muscle from slips, falls, overuse and peripheral neuropathy. RMIN with its addition of peptides, is currently helping patients with immune system problems as well. Their team is focused on providing the most effective regenerative medicine treatments available today.