KDG Providing Award-Winning Small Business IT Support in the Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG is offering award-winning small business IT support to businesses in Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton. KDG has helped generationally owned businesses stay safe and secure for over 17 years.

Among the services KDG provides to Lehigh Valley businesses are network maintenance and troubleshooting, help desk support, system security, and onsite support. The company also offers a one-of-a-kind service called HR Tech Support, which helps train businesses to recognize and address insider data threats.

“Insider data threats are the leading cause of data breaches,” says Pat Whalen, head technical analyst at KDG. “HR Tech Support helps businesses address small mistakes made by employees before they become massive, expensive problems.”

KDG’s small business IT support team in Allentown has worked with organizations such as Casilio Concrete, Josh Early Candies, and the Arc.

Recently, the team was named the number one IT solutions provider in the Philadelphia metro region. The company was also named a 2018 IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards.

To learn more about Lehigh Valley IT support from KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/services/tech-management/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading provider of web design, custom software development for businesses, and small business IT support for over 17 years. KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

