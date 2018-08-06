Softil’s BEEHD Technology Selected for MCC Terminals in South Korea’s High-Speed Incheon Airport Railway Link

Seon-IL Jang, Vice President of K-Won Corporation

Global solution integrator K-Won Corporation selects Softil’s SDK for mission-critical high-speed railway LTE-R Communication Terminals

APCO 2018, LAS VEGAS AND SEOUL, USA AND SOUTH KOREA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s leading mission critical communications (MCC) enabler Softil and global solution provider K-Won Corporation today jointly announce that Softil’s award-winning BEEHD software development kit (SDK) has been selected to drive a new generation of K-Won 3GPP standard compliant mission-critical push-to-talk and push-to-video communication terminals for use in the Incheon Airport Railway Link.

“The high-speed rail link from Incheon Airport to Seoul plays a crucial role in South Korea’s economy and it is only to be expected that the mission-critical communication systems employed in the rail service are best-in-breed technologies,” says Seon-IL Jang, Vice President of K-Won Corporation. “Our decision to adopt Softil’s BEEHD technology as the key component in our Train Radio Control Panels (TRCP) terminals in the Incheon Airport Railway link can be seen in this light.”

“Clearly, Softil is delighted to partner with K-Won and extend its footprint in South Korea’s developing high-speed rail network,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “Our BEEHD technology and its advanced communications capabilities for TRCP terminals will greatly enhance the day to day operations of the rail link.”

K-Won will build the terminals using LTE-R technology, a version of LTE designed specifically for the mission-critical operational and maintenance services of railway operators. The BEEHD framework is LTE-R compatible and will enable K-Won’s TRCP terminals to deliver stable voice, video and data communications on trains running at speeds of up to 400kmh. It also provides tracking train information and railroad guide to the engine driver.

LTE-R is the railway variant of the 3GPP MCC over LTE/5G (MCPTT) standard. What sets the railway variant norm apart from previous norms is that it enables video and voice communications and not just simply voice.

BEEHD is a cross-platform client framework (SDK) designed for chipset vendors, device manufacturers, system integrators, application developers and service providers looking to accelerate development of IP-based voice and video over LTE (VoLTE, ViLTE and MCPTT) solutions.

BEEHD is 3GPP Release 14 compliant and offers support for all important features such as MCPTT, MCVideo and MCData. BEEHD also offers demonstrable interoperability with a large number of MCC server vendors and service providers, as tested at ETSI’s 1st and 2nd MCPTT Plugtest events.

The capabilities of mobile broadband communication, 4G-LTE and the 5G networks harness wideband connectivity to assist industry and public safety agencies to enter a new era of instant, efficient, reliable, agile and secured situational awareness data.

About Softil

Softil’s is today’s de-facto IP communications leader and enabler for more than 800 corporations across the globe. Its technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP with a wide range of embedded technologies and testing solutions, combining our unique expertise in standards-based signalling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks, including IMS, Diameter, SIP and H.323, as well as its state-of-the-art BEEHD client framework, provide the core technology behind the rich media applications and products of today’s Enterprise, IMS/VoLTE, and Mission Critical communications industry, greatly simplifies their development, and ensures earliest time-to-market. For further information, visit https://www.softil.com.

