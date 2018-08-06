BRUTAL BIGFOOT MOVIE COMING AUGUST 28

First of Five

The first in a series of films from the “Godfather of Bigfoot” to focus on the true-life dark and sinister side of the mythical beast

Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGFT)

REDWOOD CITY, CA, US, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. a public company traded on OTC Markets under the ticker symbol BGFT is proud to announce the release of the first of five movies based on real life encounters.

While many Bigfoot-themed films show fictionalized accounts of the mythical beast, only Tom Biscardi has consistently presented real-life encounters in the eight films he has produced and directed. His latest offering, Brutal Bigfoot: Mutilations and Mutations, is no different.

“There is a hidden, dark side to the beast, stories not many are willing to tell, but that all changes with the release of this movie,” says Biscardi. “Not many folks have the kind of access that I have to these stories and the people who have had these incredibly violent encounters. My 50-plus years of researching and tracking Bigfoot allow me to expose the bad things that can happen, and the massive cover-ups that often follow these deadly experiences. It’s not pretty, but the world needs to be aware that Bigfoot and other cryptids, as well as the people protecting the fact that these beings are real, are dangerous.”

Brutal Bigfoot: Mutilations and Mutations finds the Searching for Bigfoot field team – led by Biscardi – getting more than they bargained for when investigating the disappearance of a hiker and the mutilation of a couple deep in the remote Arkansas countryside. During their search, Tom and his team are led to a top-secret nuclear testing facility (formerly known as SEFOR) amid reports of mutated creatures that reportedly inhabit the woods surrounding the compound. Along the way they gain the unwanted attention of unknown government agents who watch their every move as they search for the truth behind brutal deaths and strange disappearances that are rumored to involve a very large creature. Is it Bigfoot?

“I’ve had several encounters with the beast, luckily none were violent,” says Biscardi. “I’ve been documenting those kinds of encounters in my films for years, movies about people who have heard, seen and come face-to-face with Bigfoot. Now I think it’s time for a dose of the dark side. And there are so many gripping stories, that I’m producing a series to bring as much information to the public as possible.”

“This is a new direction in our entertainment enterprise, a path that will allow for the creation of more new films to add to our best-selling catalog of eight other classic Bigfoot movies,” says Tom Biscardi, president and CEO of Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. Filming has nearly been completed on the second film in the series, with a total of five movies planned for production and release. “The Brutal Bigfoot films show a different side to the world of mysterious monsters…a side that the public asks us about – and numerous reports confirm happens – all the time. This is an in-demand topic and Biscardi Brand Bigfoot will be the first to expose these stories in a series. We know audiences will enjoy watching every minute.”

Brutal Bigfoot: Mutilations and Mutations, available on DVD and VOD beginning August 28, is the first in a series of five films that will explore quietly kept secrets of dark and sinister encounters with the Bigfoot monster and other cryptids. For more information about the movie, visit www.truefoundmovies.com.

Brutal Bigfoot: Mutilations and Mutations will be initially available on VOD through dozens of platforms, as well as on DVD. August 28th, be on the watch for the film through these VOD outlets: 24 Hour Movie Channel, All Warrior Network, Amazon Video Direct, Asian Mayhem, Awesome Earth, BesTV, Blackbelt TV, Cheezy Flix, China Mobile Video, Cinecliq, Conscious Good, ConTV, Dekkoo, DocCom, Docurama, DotStudio, DoveTV, FandangoNOW (formerly M-GO), Fandor, FilmBOX, FilmOn TV, FlixPremiere, Free Flix Tonight, Free Grindhouse Flix Tonight, Frequency, GONE TV, Great Outdoors Network, Hoopla Digital, Hulu, iFlix, IndieReign, iTunes, Kanopy, KinoFlimmern, Live From London, Motorland, Overdrive Digital, Pantaflix, PlutoTV, Popcornflix, PPTV, Realeyz, Retromedia, Sinclair Media Group Broadcasting, Streampix, TubiTV, TVPlayer, VHX, Viewster, Vimeo on Demand, and Wu-Tang Collection.

