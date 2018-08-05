Saturdays With Bob, by Gena Livings, Named Among Best of Summer Reading
Author shares how golf instructor changed the internal course of her lifeSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturdays With Bob: Life Changing Golf Lessons for Mind, Body and Spirit, by Gena Livings was named among "The Best of Summer Reading, 2018,” her publicist announced today.
American journalist, Fran Briggs, recognized nine, additional authors across the globe to form the annual list. Genres include inspirational, spiritual, mystery, sci-fi, children’s, urban literature, romance, and health and wellness. Consideration as an honoree was initiated by submissions from each author, or their agent.
Aptly titled, readers will discover how twelve months, or exactly, 52 Saturdays, inspires an array of unorthodox, result-driven, ideas and wisdom. The meetings manifest a profound friendship and an accessible exploration of what the author refers to as the "Higher Self."
Livings stated that "In 1992, I was introduced to Bob, an unconventional golf instructor with an equally unconventional coaching method. He changed the internal course of my life, forever. He gifted me with some spiritual, yet practical guidelines for living an inspired life that fosters the vibration of love, joy, health, self forgiveness, unity and compassion."
Guidelines in Saturdays With Bob, include how to:
- Find ways to tune in to your intuition for higher guidance and insight
- Discover your highest purpose and reason for being
- Find out why choosing happiness is essential for your well-being
- Uncover simple methods for improving your nutritional well-being
- Realize why exercise is important for your physical and mental health
"Saturdays with Bob: Life Changing Golf Lessons for Mind, Body and Spirit, is a novel, yet it reflects Gena’s purpose-filled, existentially awakening, writing,” explained Fran Briggs. “Specifically, it’s impressionable, informs, and inspires.”
Book Details
Print Length: 194 pages
Page Numbers Source ISBN: 0982619316
Simultaneous Device Usage: Unlimited
Publication Date: May 7, 2015
Sold by: Amazon Digital Services LLC
Language: English
ASIN: B00WIN0FLG
ABOUT GENA LIVINGS
Gena Livings is a spiritual practitioner of peaceful living, author, visual artist and the founder of GenaLivings.com. Through her, writing, art and coaching practice, Gena Livings helps people cultivate their awareness so that they can make conscious lifestyle choices based on healthy lifestyle practices and a positive mind-set. She promotes peaceful and healthy living in all aspects of the word. For additional information, including how to purchase “Saturdays With Bob, please visit https://amzn.to/2ltoxyP
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
9282751642
email us here