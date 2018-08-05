Nicole Bradley Launches Weekends, Corporate Chair Massage and Wellness Programs
Licensed, massage therapist serving Gary, Portage, Indiana and Merrillville, Indiana Areas Since 2005GARY, IN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Bradley knows that healthy and happy employees are apt to be the best employees. The provider of corporate chair massages and wellness programs is now operating on weekends in Gary, Indiana and surrounding areas, her publicist announced today.
Since 2005, the certified massage therapist has provided soothing and relaxing chair massage therapy and wellness programs, in and out of the workplace. She says chair massages promote enthusiastic and engaged employees.
“Wellness in the workplace is essential. Especially for those who must work weekends,” says Nicole Bradley. “When an employee feels good, they are happy. Happiness contributes to health, wellness and productivity.”
Bradley emphasized that her chair massage services and wellness interactive seminars are as effective as they are affordable. A 20-minute, soothing, chair massage for businesses in the Gary, Portage, and Merrillville, Indiana areas is $25.00.
Additional services include:
- The Wellness Interactive Seminar: Interactive activities such as breathing techniques, visualization, and chair massage
- Convenient, online payment and scheduling
- Professional, massage chair
- Onsite Services
- Licensed, tenured, and insured massage therapist
- Relaxing music (optional)
- Aromatherapy (optional)
“Weekend warriors in the workplace often experience a gamut of emotions not typically experienced during the standard, work week. The majority of supportive services that address stressors and wellness goals simply aren’t available,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Nicole Bradley. “Nicole’s chair massage and wellness programs fill this void.”
For weekend, corporate chair massages and wellness program bookings or additional information, Email nikkibradley124@gmail.com
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
9282751642
email us here