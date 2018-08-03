INDIGENOUS Announces Fall & Winter 2018 “From the Land” Collections
The collection's name—"Tika"—means “flower” in Quechua, the language spoken by many of the indigenous artisans who handcraft this fair trade fashion line. The winter collection—"Hirka"—is named after the Quechua word for “mountain," and is inspired not only by nature, but by the innate internal power of women. These two collections draw upon the land as both inspiration and source, connecting conscious consumers with clothing that is kind to both people and planet: organic, fair trade, and colored with safe, eco-friendly dyes or no dyes at all.
TIKA COLLECTION Details:
• The Tika Collection is designed to accommodate the varying temperatures of late summer and early fall, with silhouettes and lightweight fabrics that layer easily for work and play.
• Available now, the first release of Earth Tone Essentials includes rib and waffle pullover tees and tunics; a go-everywhere slip dress and camisole; a pencil skirt; and lightweight knit cardigans for now through fall. These sustainable clothing staples, fit for every woman's wardrobe, come in a soft pallet inspired by late summer in shades of soft white, cognac, forest, and gray.
• Brighter colors will soon follow with the release of Natural Vibrance, a curation of knits and interlock in bright saffron, rich teal and berry-tones, all offering a pop of nature's vivid colors.
HIRKA COLLECTION Details:
• Winter's Hirka Collection showcases the handcrafting artistry of Peru, where they have the longest recorded history of textile design in the world.
• For this line, intricate artisan handknits and boiled alpaca wool are transformed into modern silhouettes with a romantic flair. Ethereal blends of sheer alpaca and silk contrast with structural sweaters, dresses, and coats.
• This Collection is intentionally designed to inspire women to tap into the hidden power of fashion, owning their bodies as their canvas, and as timeless sources of power and beauty.
• Since a founding goal of INDIGENOUS is to empower women artisans and their communities in Peru, it is fitting that the Hirka Collection is designed to empower the women who wear it—crafted with love and artistry for women, by women.
About INDIGENOUS
California-based INDIGENOUS is a 20-year pioneer of Impact Fashion. The company leads sustainable and ethical product sourcing, and industry-wide initiatives designed to impact the way fashion is created, valued, and worn. Employing over 1,000 artisans and offered in 700+ stores nationwide, the brand has grown organically since 1994. Founders Scott Leonard and Matt Reynolds set out to change a broken industry model by cultivating a culture of caring, and have set industry standards in Fair Trade and organic, healthier products. Privately-held, the company is a founding member of B Corporation, the Sustainable Working Group, Social Labor Convergence, and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Read more at INDIGENOUS.com and follow us on Twitter (@indigenousDesigns), Facebook (Indigenous) and Instagram (indigenousDesigns).
