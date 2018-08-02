According to Federal Medicare records, over 20,000 Americans received electroshock in 2014 under Medicare, which Americans are eligible for when they turn 65.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Federal Medicare records, over 20,000 Americans received electroshock in 2014 under Medicare, which Americans are eligible for when they reach 65 years of age. [1] Of interest is that the percentage of elderly receiving ECT jumps dramatically for those who are eligible for Medicare from 3.4% of those under the age of 65 years receiving ECT to 15.6% for those 65 years of age and older. [2]

In response to this alarming information, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the eradication of abuses committed under the guise of mental health, is encouraging individuals and especially seniors to complete and have on file an Advance Mental Health Directive so that if they become incapacitated their wishes will still be honored. Florida is one of 25 states that has a law allowing a person to write instructions on what if any mental health care they wish to receive including hospitalization, psychiatric drugs, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and experimental procedures. [3]

“Having an Advance Mental Health Directive on file can protect a person from unwanted and dangerous psychiatric drugs and procedures – including ECT,” stated Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida. “This is why our organization regularly hosts a free workshop on these directives for the purpose of educating citizens on their rights.”

CCHR’s Advance Mental Health Directive Workshop is open to the public, free of charge and delivered by attorney Mrs. Carmen Miller a former Assistant Public Defender in the Thirteenth Circuit for many years in Tampa who is now in the private sector. For more information on the next workshop or please call 727-442-8820.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’” For more information visit, www.cchrflorida.org

CCHR: Psychiatric Abuse of the Elderly