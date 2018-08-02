ProServeIT Corporation Recognized as Finalist for Two 2018 Microsoft IMPACT Awards
ProServeIT Corporation has been selected as a Finalist Microsoft's Modern Workplace Innovation Award & Modern Marketing Innovation Award.
The Modern Workplace Innovation Award recognizes a Microsoft partner that can deliver value to customers through innovative solutions on Microsoft 365, enabling and empowering businesses to achieve more. As the finalist for this award, ProServeIT consistently showcases the value of delivering a Microsoft 365 (Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security) innovative solution, either by deploying the full set of offerings directly, or with other partners. The Microsoft partner selected for this award has industry-leading innovation, competitive differentiation, a creative use of Microsoft 365, and can provide customer value resulting in a profitable business while showcasing the value of Microsoft 365, and ProServeIT delivers all of this to our customers.
“At ProServeIT, we put a huge emphasis on enabling and empowering our customers to achieve more with the technology they invest in and get the most out of their Microsoft 365 solution,” says Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT Corporation. “We want to help our customers get the most from their technology by eliminating the products they don’t use and maximizing the technology they invest in. But it’s not just about our customers – our entire staff at ProServeIT have also embraced Microsoft 365, too.”
The Modern Marketing Innovation Award recognizes a Microsoft partner who excels at developing and delivering effective and informative campaigns using SEO, SEM, Search, Content Marketing, or Social Media, through modern or digital marketing practices.
“ProServeIT is working hard to deliver value to our customers both through services we deliver and through information shared via our marketing efforts,” says Jaime McMahon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ProServeIT Corporation. “We’ve placed a huge emphasis on building up our marketing team and investing in fresh marketing technologies to deliver effective digital campaigns that give our customers the information they need, at the right time they need it, to help them make informed decisions. Being recognized for this award shows us that our efforts are paying off, and that our customers see value in the information we share.”
Each year, Microsoft Canada hosts the IMPACT Awards to showcase the excellence and innovation within their Canadian Partner community, celebrating innovation in technology, and recognizing the outstanding work their partners, like ProServeIT, are doing to deliver virtually seamless solutions to their customers. This year’s IMPACT Awards winners were announced during the Canadian Keynote and Awards event in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 15th as part of Microsoft Inspire.
About ProServeIT Corporation
As a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization, who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.
Established in 2002, ProServeIT was one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. Since then, we have migrated over 200,000 users to the Cloud. To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, Paris, France and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.
