Fibank Is a Favorite Brand of Bulgarians

SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of its 25th anniversary, Fibank was distinguished as a Favorite Brand of Bulgarians. The award was received in the BANKS category of the only consumer ranking in Bulgaria, MY FAVORITE BRANDS. The bank gathered the highest number of user votes in the final round of the ranking and won the prestigious award for the third time since the ranking was created.

The competition was held for the tenth consecutive year by the Business Lady Magazine. This is a unique consumer rating based solely on the opinions and attitudes of consumers. They are provided the opportunity to personally vote for their favorite brands in each category. This year, winners were determined by the votes of more than 42,000 people.

Fibank also ranked in the top three of two more categories: FAVORITE EMPLOYER and INNOVATIVE BRANDS.

Being distinguished as a Favorite Brand of Bulgarians is indicative of the efforts that the bank has made for 25 years now to be close to its customers and offer them innovative and versatile financial solutions. Over the years, Fibank has established itself as a trusted partner of Bulgarian businesses and households. On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the bank has also prepared a wide range of special offers for its customers.

