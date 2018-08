Wise Agent and Dotloop Integrate to Simplify Real Estate Processes from Inquiry to Closing

Integration saves time by syncing contacts, transaction details and eliminating duplicate data entry

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Agent , a fast-growing software company that helps real estate agents organize and grow their business, today announced a new integration with dotloop ®, a leading platform for simplifying the real estate home buying and selling process.The integration enables users of both Wise Agent and dotloop to create a transaction loop from a lead orcontact directly within the Wise Agent CRM platform. High-level transaction details will be automaticallypopulated into that loop, which eliminates the need for duplicate data entry. The integration also providesseamless syncing of contacts between the applications. Full functionality of the integration:* Create a new loop, connect to an existing loop or access dotloop templates from the Wise Agentcontact summary page* Start a new loop or access existing loops from Wise Agent property pages* Import dotloop contacts to Wise Agent“We are thrilled to partner with dotloop to offer our users a more seamless real estate technologyexperience,” said Brandon Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Wise Agent. “This integration provides agentswith the easiest and most efficient way to close a deal from the moment they receive an inquiry.”“By integrating with Wise Agent, we can offer dotloop users another opportunity to streamline processesand get deals done,” said Alex Allison, Director of Business Development at dotloop. “We are committed tocreating a more connected real estate ecosystem by partnering with the best tools and technology foragents and brokers.”For more information on the integration, visit https://blog.thewiseagent.com/wise-agent-partners-with-dotloop/ About Wise AgentWise Agent is a powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today, combining contactmanagement, lead automation, transaction management and real estate marketing software. Wise Agenthas built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in theindustry, giving real estate professionals the opportunity to run their entire business on one system. Theresult is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time andtake on more business.Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about WiseAgent, visit www.wiseagent.com About dotloopDotloop is a leading online transaction and productivity optimization platform in real estate. Dotloopreduces complexity by replacing separate form creation, e-sign, and transaction management systems witha single end-to-end solution and drives growth by helping real estate professionals streamline theirbusinesses with workflow automation and real-time visibility into transactions. Each year, millions ofagents, brokers, and clients trust dotloop to get deals done.The company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dotloop is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. To learnmore about dotloop, visit www.dotloop.com

Wise Agent Partners with dotloop (Simplified Real Estate Transaction Management)