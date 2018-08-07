Wise Agent and Dotloop Integrate to Simplify Real Estate Processes from Inquiry to Closing
Integration saves time by syncing contacts, transaction details and eliminating duplicate data entryFOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent, a fast-growing software company that helps real estate agents organize and grow their business, today announced a new integration with dotloop®, a leading platform for simplifying the real estate home buying and selling process.
The integration enables users of both Wise Agent and dotloop to create a transaction loop from a lead or
contact directly within the Wise Agent CRM platform. High-level transaction details will be automatically
populated into that loop, which eliminates the need for duplicate data entry. The integration also provides
seamless syncing of contacts between the applications. Full functionality of the integration:
* Create a new loop, connect to an existing loop or access dotloop templates from the Wise Agent
contact summary page
* Start a new loop or access existing loops from Wise Agent property pages
* Import dotloop contacts to Wise Agent
“We are thrilled to partner with dotloop to offer our users a more seamless real estate technology
experience,” said Brandon Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Wise Agent. “This integration provides agents
with the easiest and most efficient way to close a deal from the moment they receive an inquiry.”
“By integrating with Wise Agent, we can offer dotloop users another opportunity to streamline processes
and get deals done,” said Alex Allison, Director of Business Development at dotloop. “We are committed to
creating a more connected real estate ecosystem by partnering with the best tools and technology for
agents and brokers.”
For more information on the integration, visit https://blog.thewiseagent.com/wise-agent-partners-with-dotloop/
About Wise Agent
Wise Agent is a powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today, combining contact
management, lead automation, transaction management and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent
has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the
industry, giving real estate professionals the opportunity to run their entire business on one system. The
result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time and
take on more business.
Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise
Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.
About dotloop
Dotloop is a leading online transaction and productivity optimization platform in real estate. Dotloop
reduces complexity by replacing separate form creation, e-sign, and transaction management systems with
a single end-to-end solution and drives growth by helping real estate professionals streamline their
businesses with workflow automation and real-time visibility into transactions. Each year, millions of
agents, brokers, and clients trust dotloop to get deals done.
The company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dotloop is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. To learn
more about dotloop, visit www.dotloop.com.
Customer Support
Wise Agent
480-836-0345
Wise Agent Partners with dotloop (Simplified Real Estate Transaction Management)