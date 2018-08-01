LXR Organics Joins the Fight In Support of the Ninjas Fighting Lymphedema Foundation
It's part of LXR Organics' global commitment to responsible corporate partnership.
LXR Organics has a full line of high-end skincare products made with natural and organic ingredients, including its flagship AcneLXR acne treatment. The products contain no harsh chemicals and are formulated to help the skin quickly heal itself.
“We are proud to support the good work Amy Rivera and the Ninjas Fighting Lymphedema Foundation are doing,” Craichy said. “The condition and the swelling associated with it are causing unwanted attention and bullying for patients, especially younger ones, which is dear our hearts as an acne treatment company. We hope our association with the foundation can be part of a larger conversation related to issues that trigger bullying in students.”
Lymphedema occurs when there is a blockage in the lymph nodes and the lymphatic fluid is not able to drain properly. It leads to painful and chronic swelling.
Based in St. Louis, the mission of the Ninjas Fighting Lymphedema Foundation is to provide vital financial resources to those affected by lymphedema. LXR Organics is pledging a portion of national sales to help the foundation achieve that mission. People using the coupon code Ninjas at www.lxrorgaincs.com will have 10 percent of their purchase total directed to the foundation.
LXR Organics plans to further support the foundation as a corporate partner representing the official skincare partner in an upcoming national social acceptance public service ambassador initiative. The PSA program is geared toward school-aged households and their families.
The program provides advocacy as well as financial support to the schools and aftercare programs as well. The PSA social acceptance initiative was adopted by Ninjas Fighting Lymphedema Foundation to dynamically drive global awareness in advocating the acceptance of all people, especially those suffering with conditions such as lymphedema, acne, obesity or any other body altering condition that stimulate bullying and perception of social inequalities.
The PSA Ambassadors of Hope, made up of emerging musical artists and other celebrity Ambassadors, are set to tour U.S. schools as well as after school programs across the country. The Ambassadors are advocating by inspiring and motivating students toward taking the pledge to greater social acceptance and in making positive lifestyle choices.
About LXR Organics, Inc.: LXR Organics, based in Orlando, Florida, is a leader in the skincare industry in developing next-generation personal skincare products that clear the skin quickly and safely. These skincare products use natural and organic ingredients and have no harsh chemicals or harmful side-effects to the typical user when used as directed. More information is available at www.LXROrganics.com
About Ninjas Fighting Lymphedema Foundation: The foundation was created to provide advocacy in support of lymphedema awareness by Amy Rivera, who has suffered from lymphedema since birth. Rivera is widely considered as the face and voice of those stricken with the disease worldwide. The foundation’s mission is to provide specialized support to these afflicted by the disease with financial assistance in providing basic needs in support to those who are affected by the disease.
