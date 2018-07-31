CyberSana Offers 90 Day Free Trial of Their Security Operations Management Platform

ORLANDO, FL, USA, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberSana Founder Justin Jocewicz has announced that the company is offering for a limited time a free 90 day trial of their Security Operations Management platform. This enterprise level platform is designed to help corporate IT and security professionals monitor their entire security infrastructure systems. This can be done for a local facility as well as integrated national or international corporate networks.

In announcing this unique offer, Mr. Jocewicz pointed out that "in 2017, 80% of all network security breaches involved privileged credentials." He went on to note that while there are certainly products in the marketplace to help prevent these breaches, what is unique about the CyberSana Security Operations Management software is that it is a true platform for not just privileged account management, yet also controlling a myriad of security functions for the infrastructure. This single platform approach allows the client company to save money investing in and supporting multiple point products, as well as dramatically improving the speed of implementation.

At the heart of the Security Operations Management platform is a dashboard that answers the question, “How secure are we?” in a central location. Some of the features include automatic rotation of passwords, hundreds of baseline best practices and device security audits, vulnerability scanning integration, internal and external asset monitoring as well as backup. The platform also functions as an orchestration console for immediate and scheduled events, and a variety of additional tools to give IT directors more system control.

The Security Operations Management platform was built based upon logistics software from UPS and Netflix which allows for it to scale all the way to several thousand devices with a minimal footprint. Pricing is based on the number of devices in blocks of 250. A complete demo of the platform can be requested through the company website. By offering the 90 day free trial, security managers can run parallel tests comparing the efficiency of the multi-faceted Security Operations Management platform with the individual programs currently in use.

CyberSana is a five year old company, based in Orlando, Fl. You can learn more about the Security Operations Management platform by visiting their website at https://cybersana.tech. The company can be reached by calling 844-433-3424.

