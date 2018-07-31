Shreveport Dentist Backpack Drive to Benefit Local Students

Shreveport Dentist, Dr. Ben Kacos

Dr. Ben Kacos, a Dentist in Shreveport Louisiana is holding his second annual backpack drive to benefit students at nearby Oak Park Elementary School

It is heart breaking for me to imagine that there are kids in our community that don't have the basic essentials to help them thrive at school. I want to help these kids reach their full potential. ” — Dr. Ben Kacos

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shreveport's Dentist, Dr. Ben Kacos and team are asking for support form our patients and community to donate to our local elementary students.

It's back to school and we couldn't be more excited to bring smiles to the faces of the kids and parents in Shreveport, LA. It's a small gesture that goes a long way for families who need support with the expense of back to school shopping. We hope you will join us in investing in the future leaders of our community by donating a backpack and or school supplies to our office. All donations will be delivered directly to local schools.

Donate a new backpack or school supplies to our office by August 15th and receive a FREE full series of 3D digital x-rays with your new patient exam. (Value of $108)

Donation Address:

230 Carroll St. Suite 3 Shreveport, LA 71105

Telephone #: 318-317-3296

Office Hours:

Monday: 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday: 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Thank you for your support!