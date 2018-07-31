THE MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN UNION (EU) REGULATORY COMPLIANCE

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is pleased to announce its Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair Treatment clinically-proven to repair hair damage, prevent and reduce hair breakage, and strengthen hair has successfully completed an independent third party review of its Cosmetic Product Safety Report and has received EU CPNP notification of regulatory compliance. Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair Treatment, the #1 doctor recommended hair oil product in the USA, is the world’s first and foremost leading hair treatment aimed to promote healthy, strong, and beautiful hair of all types. It is the only hair treatment that contains the rare and exotic Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) Seed Oil which is derived from a natural plant source, the healthy and nutritious Miracle Fruit Berry.

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company also announced today that its Vitabrace® wristband complies with the EU General Product Safety Directive (GPSD) 2001/95/EC. The Vitabrace® wristband is the world's first and only wellness high-performance wristband containing Miracle Fruit Seed Oil®, clinically proven to be safe and effective in improving manual performance skills such as grip strength, range of motion, and endurance as well as reducing hand fatigue, soreness, and stiffness. Vitabrace® benefits the wearer during tasks that require manual dexterity and grip strength such as typing, texting, writing, cooking, cleaning, grooming, styling, massaging, throwing a ball, and gripping objects like a mouse, handle, ball or weight. Vitabrace® helps persons achieve superior efficiency and productivity during their daily living tasks, occupations, and recreational activities (athletic, fitness, art, music, video gaming, etc.).

“The EU notification for cosmetic indication and GPSD compliance are the first phase in expanding our sales and marketing efforts with our current European partners and will make our Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair Treatment and Vitabrace® wristband products even more attractive to additional partnerships. We believe Europeans understand and appreciate the health and wellness benefits of our clinically-proven products”, stated Adam Resnick, COO, Miracle Fruit Oil Company.

All Miracle Fruit Oil’s independent distributors can now distribute the Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair Treatment and the Vitabrace® wristband in the EU.

ABOUT MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is the only company developing products containing its proprietary Miracle Fruit Seed Oil®, a rare and exotic fruit seed oil derived from a natural and healthy source, the miracle fruit berry. Manuscripts containing the results of the clinical studies were published in highly-respected scholarly peer-reviewed medical journals providing evidence for the beneficial claims associated with the use of Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair Treatment and Vitabrace® wristband. Patents were filed and trademarks registered in the USA and internationally.

To learn more about the products and medical publications or to book an interview, contact the Miracle Fruit Oil Company by email at: info@miraclefruitoil.com

Website: www.miraclefruitoil.com