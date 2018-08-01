Boston, November 4: Free Lunch and Breast Cancer Support Program

Support Breast Cancer Patients on a Path to Survivorship

Meet Top Breast Care Experts, Get the Care You Need for Breast Cancer and Dense Breast Issues

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you or a loved one have breast cancer? Are you aware of the importance of screening for breast cancer and how dense breasts may present challenges for you? You may be at high risk of breast cancer or reoccurrence and not know it. Join us for a free support program, Navigating Dense Breasts and the Breast Cancer Journey: A Free Patient and Caregiver Support Event, to see top Boston area breast care experts and get your questions answered. All are welcome. Caregivers and adult loved ones are also encouraged to attend to help in the breast cancer journey.

Event Location:

Holiday Inn Boston-Brookline (1200 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446), Whitney Ballroom

Program Schedule:

10:30 am

Welcome Reception and Coffee

11:00 am

Introduction: Why You Need to be Screened for Breast Cancer and Recurrence

Lori Fontaine, Vice President, Clinical Affairs, Hologic, Inc.

11:10 am

Latest Tomography Options for Patients

Jordana Phillips, MD, Radiologist, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

11:30 am

Dense Breast Challenges

Suzanne Brooks Coopey, MD, Breast Surgery Program Director, Massachusetts General Hospital

11:50 am

Making Sense of Your Results, and What to Ask Your Doctor

Randy C. Miles MD, MPH, Breast Imaging Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital

12:15 pm

Patient and Caregiver Networking and Lunch (provided)

1:00 pm

Post-diagnosis Care and Survivorship

T. Salewa Oseni, MD, FACS, Breast Surgeon, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center

1:20 pm

Inspiring Patient Survival Stories

Alicia Staley, 3-time Cancer Survivor



About the Event Organizer, The American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) Foundation:

The ASBrS Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization founded in 2005 to improve the standard of care for breast disease. The Foundation supports the mission of The American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS), the primary leadership organization for general surgeons who treat patients with breast disease. ASBrS is committed to continually improving the practice of breast surgery by serving as an advocate for surgeons who seek excellence in the care of breast patients. This mission is accomplished by providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and by promoting education, research, and the development of advanced surgical techniques. Learn more about the Foundation’s programs at http://www.breastsurgeonsfoundation.org/our-programs.

Event Supporter:

This event has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Hologic Charitable Fund.