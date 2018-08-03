Conquer Cancer Young Investigator Award from Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation & Partners Furthers Immunotherapy Research

CCF PARTNERS WITH AMMF, THE BILI PROJECT FOUNDATION, AND TARGET CANCER FOUNDATION IN FIRST OF ITS KIND COLLABORATIVE RESEARCH GRANT

I am immensely grateful for this award. The results of this project will be important to elucidate the role of the immune system as a whole in the anti-cholangiocarcinoma immune response.” — Dr Marina Baretti (Award Recipient)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation recently announced a first of its kind $60,000 collaborative Young Investigator Award with three partner organizations, AMMF – The Cholangiocarcinoma Charity (UK), The Bili Project Foundation, and Target Cancer Foundation. This award through ASCO’s Conquer Cancer Foundation is the first collaborative grant the organization has ever dispersed. “Our entire Foundation is based on collaboration,” Stacie Lindsey, President and Founder of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation explained. “We strive to be nimble, innovative and collaborative. This Young Investigator Award demonstrates that collaborative spirit.”

CCF has sponsored Young Investigator Awards in recent years, however, this year wanted to involve other Foundations in collaborating on a unique project. “We realize that not every patient or every research dollar will come from our Foundation, therefore we find more value and success comes through raising the profile of the community-at-large,“ stated Stacie.

Dr. Marina Baretti from Johns Hopkins University was awarded $60,000 to help support her work on immunotherapy for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma.

“I am immensely grateful for this award,” stated Dr Baretti. “The results of this project will be important to elucidate the role of the immune system as a whole in the anti-cholangiocarcinoma immune response. This will aid the research community in the discovery and development of novel therapeutic approaches in our patients.”

Young Investigator Awards are prestigious for researchers early in their careers. CCF and its partners believe these types of collaborative grants will help attract innovation and new talent to this field of study.

About the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation

Founded in 2006, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation is a global 501(c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by bile duct cancer. As a rare and lethal disease, cholangiocarcinoma lacks attention and sufficient resources. There is a vast, unmet need for education about cholangiocarcinoma across the entire disease spectrum—from bench to bedside. For that reason, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation continues its efforts to raise awareness of all stakeholders in the cholangiocarcinoma community through advocacy, education, collaboration and research. More information is available at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org.