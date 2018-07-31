Padres Wins Will Provide Clean Water in Uganda
San Diego Padres Catcher Austin Hedges Leads Support of Providing Clean Water in Uganda
Since 2008, Wells of Life has funded and drilled 385 water wells serving approximately 385,000 in remote villages throughout Uganda. At a total cost of $6000 (overhead is covered by the organization), each well provides clean water to 1000 villagers for up to 25 years. With the help of Hedges and the Padres, Wells of Life aims to fund 1,000 water wells over ten years.
Hedges says, “As my Padre teammates and I take to the field, I invite Padre fans and others to take the challenge. No donation is too small and we are all in this together; to save lives by providing clean water.”
Incentives for giving include a limited edition campaign t-shirt for donations of $2/win or $60; an autographed baseball and t-shirt for $6/win or $180. Prizes for donations above $300 include drawings for tickets, practice sessions and meet and greets with Padre players.
Prior to the 2012 season, Baseball America ranked Hedges as the Padres fifth best prospect and in 2013, MLB.com ranked Hedges the fourth best catching prospect in the minors. The San Juan Capistrano native attended JSerra High School. His father Charlie Hedges is Wells of Life’s Executive Board Vice President and the family has funded six wells to date.
Big League Impact was founded in 2013 by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his brother Trey. The nonprofit organization works directly with a community of current and former MLB players to develop and produce unique, high-impact charitable initiatives that address the world’s most pressing needs.
To donate to the Padres promotion, visit https://pledgeit.org/preview/5ab24c5340acd21cc9e2c303.
For more information about Wells of Life, visit www.wellsoflife.org.
About Wells of Life
Founded in 2008, the mission of Wells of Life is based on the belief water is a basic human right and should be available to all people regardless of where they live. Through collaborations with schools, churches and businesses, Wells of Life aims to fund the drilling of 1,000 water wells over a ten-year period serving one million villagers in Uganda. The provision of clean water is viewed as the catalyst to free communities from poverty and progress to sustainable and healthy living.
