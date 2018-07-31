Football and Family: First Citizens Bank Partnership to Support Teen Cancer America at the 2018 Charlotte Kickoff Night
“This event is a tremendous opportunity to bring attention to the needs of teens diagnosed with cancer,” said Jeff Ward, who is on the board of directors for Teen Cancer America and is chief strategy officer for First Citizens Bank. “They’re too old for the children’s hospital, too young for the adult wards and need specialized units and programs designed especially for them. We appreciate the support of SSM and all the students and teams who will participate in this exciting evening of high school football in Charlotte.”
The 2018 Charlotte Kickoff Night game schedule is as follows:
Scotland High vs. Butler High – 5:00pm
Mallard Creek High vs. Dutch Fork High – 8:00pm
Both match-ups will feature schools with proud, winning traditions. Collectively, the four teams have won ten state championships with a combined record of 97-13 over the past two seasons. Fans, of all ages, from the greater Charlotte Metro area are encouraged to join us for the one and only Saturday night kickoff to the 2018 high school football season.
Since 2015, First Citizens Bank has been a major advocate and sponsor of Teen Cancer America, which was co-founded by Roger Daltrey, legendary front man of The Who. Daltrey also recorded a new version of the hit song “Let My Love Open The Door” exclusively for First Citizens Bank and Teen Cancer America. The song is the cornerstone of the bank’s awareness campaign for the nonprofit. The campaign asks people to “open the door” and help teens with cancer.
“We are grateful for First Citizens Bank’s support of our 2018 ‘Charlotte Kickoff Night powered by OrthoCarolina’ event and for National Amateur Sports assistance in bringing us together. This partnership will be a success because each organization values the health and well-being of the youth in our community first and foremost,” stated Scholastic Sports Marketing President, James Companion. “SSM and NAS are proud to count First Citizens as the official bank of our 6th annual Kickoff Night event!”
For more information about the 2018 Charlotte Kickoff Night, click here (http://cltkickoffnight.com/).
To make a donation to Teen Cancer America, text* the letters “TCA” to 56512, or visit LetMyLoveOpenTheDoor.com. Help open the door to better teen cancer care and brighter futures.
About First Citizens Bank:
First Citizens Bank’s sponsorship of Teen Cancer America is its largest-ever corporate philanthropic initiative. The goal is to raise funds, build awareness and partner with hospitals and medical centers to establish new teen cancer units and programs. For more information, visit LetMyLoveOpenTheDoor.com. Founded in 1898, First Citizens Bank (firstcitizens.com) is the largest family-controlled bank in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has more than $34 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.
About Scholastic Sports Marketing:
Charlotte, NC based Scholastic Sports Marketing is one of America's fastest growing high school multimedia and marketing management companies. SSM represents some of the nation's top scholastic properties including the nationally televised Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, large athletic conferences, state associations and some of the most prominent high schools in the country.
Scholastic Sports Marketing’s mission is to enhance the overall experience for high school student-athletes by developing new revenue streams while fostering the image and awareness level of the athletic events, conferences and institutions in which they participate.
Visit Scholastic Sports Marketing on the web at www.SSMllc.com.
About National Amateur Sports:
National Amateur Sports (NAS) is a full-service sports marketing firm focused on growing amateur athletics programs. By leveraging technology, NAS eases administrative burdens and enriches the quality of school’s media assets. The improved platform drives traffic and attracts community partners eager to reach this valued demographic through targeted marketing campaigns and community good will. These partnerships generate much needed revenue for interscholastic sports.
