Customer Review Sites Name autopom! Top Provider of Car Warranties

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autopom!, which has long been lauded as one of California’s leading providers of vehicle protection plans, is now receiving national recognition. Best Company has named autopom! one of the top extended car warranty companies in the country. Meanwhile, the company is also listed as a top three vehicle warranty provider by BestReviewsHub and ConsumersAdvocate.

“This is exciting news for our entire team,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “It means a lot that our customers can feel confident in the services we provide.”

autopom! sells vehicle protection plans, which are affordable and convenient alternatives to ordinary extended auto warranty plans provided by manufacturers or dealerships. These plans include rental vehicle assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, repair shop choice, and more. autopom! offers several different coverage plans, ensuring that drivers of nearly every car and budget are protected.

In addition to the recognition from Best Company, BestReviewsHub, and ConsumersAdvocate, autopom! has also received top accolades from TrustPilot, Top10Reviews, and the Better Business Bureau.

To learn more about autopom! and its nationally recognized vehicle protection plans, visit http://www.extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141.

About autopom! autopom!, llc is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan guaranteed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://www.extended-vehicle-warranty.com/. autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.#0I13220

Find automotive peace of mind with autopom!