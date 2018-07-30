FileZillaⓇ Pro Announces YouTube Tutorial Channel

With the new online video series, users can learn file transfer basics, how to transfer from local to remote sites, how to connect to cloud storage services.

KöLN, GERMANY, July 30, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- FileZillaⓇ Pro, the popular cross-platform file access and transfer software application, today announced the launch of a YouTube tutorial channel.The new channel has 10 short, succinct tutorials that allow web developers, designers, system administrators and other professional users to learn the functions that have made FileZilla, a free software service, and FileZilla Pro, which includes added features, two popular transfer software applications.Tutorials cover a range of topics -- FTP basics, transferring from local to remote sites and servers, creating directory filters and searching for files. Tutorials also teach users how to connect to some of the major Cloud storage services -- including Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure Cloud and Google Cloud Storage.All videos come with screen captures of FileZilla software, allowing users easily to follow the process steps.“We wanted to provide current and new customers a quick look at how FileZilla Pro can work to improve their business or organization,” said Tim Kosse, original creator and principal author of FileZilla. “In a recent survey, our customers asked for more online help and documentation, and partnering with YouTube offers us the ideal way to reach our customers,” Kosse said.FileZilla Pro has been in the file transfer business since 2001, and adding video is an important piece of the company’s long-term strategy, said Roberto Galoppini, FileZilla’s Director of Strategy. “We wanted to create a video series to help FileZilla users and FileZilla Pro customers learn quickly how our basic and more advanced features work,” Galoppini said.Using FileZilla Pro, individual and enterprise users can quickly and easily move files between computers and remote servers. Supported network and Cloud protocols include Amazon S3, Google Cloud, Google Drive, Microsoft Azure Cloud Services, OpenStack, and WebDAV, among others.Launched in May 2017, FileZilla Pro allows individual enthusiasts, professional system administrators, developers, engineers, and enterprise power users to upload and download easily a variety of files, such as uploading a Website to a hosting provider’s server using FTP and other protocols.Watch the YouTube tutorials AvailabilityFileZilla Pro can be downloaded from https://filezillapro.com , with Mac version available from the Apple App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/filezilla-pro/id1298486723 . Other versions are available from the FileZilla website https://filezilla-project.org/ © FileZilla. All rights reserved. FileZilla and the FileZilla logo are registered trademarks in the USA and the European Union. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

