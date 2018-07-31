Baker Communications Named One of the Top 20 Training Companies in the World
Baker Communications announced that it received Training Industry's Top 20 Training Company Award
Training Industry said in their press release that they continuously monitor the training marketplace looking for the best providers of services and technologies in support of corporate learning and development. Their selection criteria included:
• The value of platform features and capabilities;
• The quality of analytics and reporting;
• Company size and growth potential;
• Quality of clients; and
• Geographic and vertical reach.
BCI’s training uses a proprietary blend of award-winning sales training content, acclaimed sales methodologies and patented technologies that produce learners that outperform peers who were trained in traditional classroom environments alone. This unique approach combines learning reinforcement methodologies such as individual, manager and team coaching; learning-reinforcement with gamification; 24x7 online e-learning; and a proprietary method of embedding custom and standard online training into most CRMs and HTML software applications.
Most recently BCI announced the next generation of e-learning platforms called L.E.A.P. That platform is showing 95% completion rates, when other e-learning platforms are only achieving 13% on average. L.E.A.P. combines some of the latest e-learning functionality to accomplish that achievement, and states that the platform has been producing Net Promoter Scores of 9/10.
According to BCI's CEO Walter Rogers, "Our success is measured by our customers’ success, which has always been our first priority." Elaborating on that customer-outcome perspective, he went on to say that in 2017 alone, Baker Communications had 7 of their clients receive the Learning! 100 Award, including 4 top place finishers: Amazon Web Services, T-Mobile, American Heart Association, and Ingersoll Rand. Their success stories are available here on the Baker Communications website: https://www.bakercommunications.com/customer_success.htm.
In 2018, Rogers said that BCI has six more clients notified of their inclusion in the award. Rogers went on to say, “That’s why our customers continue to partner with us for decades.”
The company’s unique approach to training combines learning reinforcement and spaced learning to help learners achieve high results. Educators have known for decades that classroom training is never enough to get the job done for learners. The forgetting curve described by Ebbinghaus shows that up to 90% of the material is quickly forgotten, 30 days after the class ends. The company points to a multitude of learning research that documents how the stacking of these learning tools create the higher achievement levels. In a landmark study by Benjamin Bloom at the University of Chicago, Bloom showed that students who were coached in a one-on-one format outperformed 98% of their classroom-only trained counterparts. That same study also showed that when learning retention tools were utilized, those learners outperformed 84% of their classroom-only trained peers.
“We understand what it takes to drive performance to upper levels of achievement, and we’ve dedicated ourselves to that pursuit of excellence,” said Chief of Staff Joe DiDonato. “Even our tagline describes our philosophy of commitment: World-class performance never happens by accident.”
To learn more about BCI's unique, award-winning approach to improving learning performance, the company suggests this page for more information: https://www.bakercommunications.com/BCI-selling-system.html. At the bottom of that page, an eBook is downloadable that will show the more detailed approach used by BCI with their clients.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
As one of America's fastest-growing corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance for over 37 years. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon and Honeywell depend on Baker Communications to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker provides customized targeted practice-driven performance improvement solutions that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full-range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom workshops, as well as a full line of technology such as the new L.E.A.P. platform, a next generation e-learning system, Sales Mastery online library, and KnowledgeNow/MessageNow which allow embedding training into your CRM and other applications.
Joe DiDonato
Baker Communications, Inc.
(805) 823-3552
email us here
BCI Selling System