The SafeCare Group Granted Trademark for “Softwaring Healthcare Excellence”
SafeCare Software® has become synonymous for software that is faster, better, cheaper, and safer. Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® refer to disruptive healthcare software that monitor and manage over 450 evidence-based metrics in the areas of efficiency, quality, and patient safety.
Since 2010, The SafeCare Group® and SafeCareSoft® has celebrated impressive accomplishments:
10/31/2010 - Published CAUTI Bundle and I AM FOR SAFETY Surgical Checklist
10/31/2010 - Published Readiness Early Disposition Plan
10/31/2010 - Published Better Lean & Utilization Huddles
10/31/2010 - Published SAFESKIN Pressure Ulcers Checklist
10/31/2010 - Published DONT SPLAT Falls Prevention Checklist
07/21/2012 - Published Hospital Physicians Credentialing Book
03/02/2013 - New PulseChex software - For Clinical Integration programs
03/17/2014 - New OPPE Readiness App software - For Joint Commission OPPE & FPPE
01/21/2014 - New ValueTrax I software - For Hospital Value Based Purchasing (HVBP)
04/07/2015 - New ValueTrax II software - For Hospital Readmissions Reduction (HRRP)
04/09/2016 - New ValueTrax III software - For Hospital Acquired Conditions Reduction (HACRP)
06/13/2016 - SOFTWARING SAFECARE – SafeCare Magazine
02/14/2017 - New Hospital Quality Management System software
05/01/2018 - Softwaring Healthcare Excellence Trademarked
05/09/2018 - SafeCareSoft® Announces New Website Launch
Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO of The SafeCare Group, commented on the company’s recent registered trademark status. “Since 2010, The SafeCare Group has emerged as a leader in softwaring healthcare excellence.”
Dr. Safeek continued, “When a hospital acquires SafeCare software, it has demonstrated a commitment to superior performance in metrics that matter to patients, payers, and physicians. We felt our company’s hard-earned reputation was something worth protecting and wanted to prevent any confusion in the marketplace. To help protect the value of the designation in the marketplace, The SafeCare Group applied for and recently received registered trademark status for Softwaring Healthcare Excellence by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).”
About The SafeCare Group®
The SafeCare Group was founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. SafeCareSoft® SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital reimbursement and accreditation. Since 2012, SafeCare Analytics® have been helping hospitals excel with physician privileging software for Joint Commission OPPE, and hospital software for better readmissions, complications, infections, and value. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value. Since 2015, SafeCare® magazine has been delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe. For more information about The SafeCare Group’s trademarks, visit
https://www.safecaregroup.com/the-safecare-group-trademarks.html
