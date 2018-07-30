Methodist Hospital of Southern California Named 100 SafeCare hospitals® for the Fourth Consecutive Year
Recognized for low infections, low readmissions, low complications, high patient satisfaction, high value by The SafeCare Group®
100 SafeCare Hospitals® represent the nation’s top performing hospitals in evidence-based metrics of Medical and Surgical Infections, 30-Day Mortality rates, Complications rates for Medical and Surgical Care, Patient Satisfaction, 30-Day Medical and Surgical Readmissions, and overall value. 100 SafeCare Hospitals have achieved an exemplary level of performance in the comprehensive, evidence-based metrics of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) value-based program (HVBP), readmissions reduction program (HRRP), and acquired complications reduction program (HACRP). Hospitals that perform poorly on these quality, safety, and efficiency metrics receive a financial penalty from the US government.
“While all US hospitals achieving improvements deserve recognition, those achieving 100 SafeCare Hospitals distinction are leading the way,” says Dr. Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO of The SafeCare Group®. “Congratulations to Methodist Hospital of Southern California on achieving 100 SafeCare Hospitals four years in a row and achieving top 1% in the nation overall for low infections, low complications, low readmissions, high patient satisfaction, and best value.”
About 100 SafeCare Hospitals®
100 SafeCare Hospitals® has become synonymous for Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® from its holistic, evidence-based metrics that reflect a balanced scorecard of healthcare excellence. Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® refers to 100 SafeCare Hospitals that excel in evidence-based metrics of low infections, low complications, low readmissions, high patient satisfaction, and high value of care. Only about two percent of US hospitals earn the prestigious 100 SafeCare Hospitals® distinction, and the top 50 hospitals represent the top one percent of US hospitals for excellent performance in the evidence-based metrics of HVBP, HRRP, and HACRP.
About The SafeCare Group®
The SafeCare Group was founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. SafeCareSoft® SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital reimbursement and accreditation. Since 2012, SafeCare Analytics® have been helping hospitals excel with physician privileging software for Joint Commission OPPE, and hospital software for better readmissions, complications, infections, and value. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value. Since 2015, SafeCare® magazine has been delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe. For more information about The SafeCare Group’s 100 SafeCare Hospitals, visit https://www.safecaregroup.com/100-safecare-hospitals.html
Sarju Bharucha, JD
SafeCare Magazine
800-700-9481
email us here
Comparative Performance of 100 SafeCare Hospitals®