Swan Island Networks Partners with OnPage Corporation to Provide Emergency Notifications Through the TX360 Platform.
Technology partnership offers audible alert automation and crisis communication capabilities to security and operations teams.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks, a leading Situational Awareness software provider, and OnPage Corporation, a technology leader in Mobile Secure Messaging and Incident Response Management, are partnering to deliver incident management and emergency notifications capabilities through the TX360 platform. This partnership provides security, risk management and business continuity teams with a way to automate audible alerts from TX360, so that immediate action can be taken.
The OnPage capability can help deliver critical alerts to response teams in real-time with the OnPage email integration that uses Alert-Until-Read technology to make sure the alerts are acknowledged. OnPage’s escalation policies, redundancies, and scheduling algorithms can route and schedule alerts coming in from the TX360 platform according to user settings.
“In a world where threats can escalate quickly to crises, it is crucial to use real-time information from internal and external sources, and to route it efficiently to the right people to address the situation;” said Paul Sullivan, VP of Strategic Alliances at OnPage. “This technology partnership gives TX360 users the ability to ensure that critical events can be addressed in the quickest possible timeframe, and any crisis or threat addressed expediently.”
TX360 helps security and operations teams identify, prioritize, and respond to the most critical emerging risks and threats with a full suite of cloud-based situational intelligence management tools. Featuring a robust gallery of over 1000 Intelligence Channels, and from web, internal and social media sources, TX360 offers a powerful engine for delivering highly targeted intelligence to clients. Asset monitoring and proximity alerting for geolocated assets provides real-time notifications via email and SMS, and can be visualized via interactive, customizable Dashboards.
The TX360 platform provides real-time support for crisis events, as well as day-to-day value, enabling corporate security and operations teams to speed up response to threats and streamline operations at a low price point.
With over a decade of experience in delivering security intelligence to global intelligence and security teams, Swan Island Networks has long been at the forefront of innovating affordable, scalable, cloud-based, rapidly deployed intelligence tools. As an easy to use, highly scalable solution, TX360 can be configured to fit the needs of any size organization, from a small business needing proximity alerting around a single locale or Asset – to a multi-national enterprise with locations around the world, needing global alerting, brand monitoring and surge response resources. Now integrated with OnPage’s critical alerting service, TX360 combines real-time situational awareness with audible alerts for crisis messaging, and mass notifications capabilities.
About Swan Island Networks
Swan Island Networks, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that has developed innovative software platforms that deliver trusted situational awareness and threat intelligence services. Since 2002, Swan Island Networks has been at the forefront in providing real-time situational awareness and intelligence solutions for enterprise and public sector customers. Swan Island’s TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting virtual Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC as a Service) and security and operations teams around the world. For more information, please visit www.swanislandnetworks.com.
About OnPage Corporation
OnPage provides organizations with an effective SaaS based solution for secure incident alert management & crisis communication that reduces costs, increases productivity and mitigates human error. With over 15 million messages processed daily and a record 99.99% uptime, OnPage continues to deliver the latest in effective Incident Alert Management that seamlessly integrates with customers’ existing systems. The company’s commitment to client success is reflected in its broad support organization that works directly with clients at every stage to streamline communication workflows and achieve the highest possible ROI. For more information visit www.onpage.com.
