Current Scientific Trials On Cannabidiol (CBD) Show Great Promise For Eczema and Psoriasis

Scientists from University of Colorado are currently conducting trials on the use of CBD in the treatment of skin disorders such a eczema and psoriasis.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around 10% of the population in America currently suffers from some form of skin disorder like eczema and psoriasis, which represents over 30 million people. The current trials for CBD use for skin disorders, headed by Robert Dellavalle, the lead scientist, from the University of Colorado, is a voice of hope for many. When it comes to topical relief, steroid creams have been the most commonly prescribed. “There’s a large segment of the population that doesn’t like using steroids, even if they are topical steroids on their skin. This would be an alternative, natural product for them to try,” said Dellavalle.

He continued, “So when we have somebody who has tried topical steroids or topical immuno-modulators that suppress the immune system for psoriasis or eczema and they haven't gotten completely better, there’s a potential of using this new therapy that might work in a different way and help them.” (Inside Science)



What is Eczema?

Eczema is a skin disorder that has symptoms of rough, inflamed patches of skin. Often there are blisters that cause itching and bleeding, sometimes resulting from a reaction to irritation but more typically having no obvious external cause. The skin eruptions can occur on any part of the body, however, are most commonly found on the face, hands and behind the knees.

Babies and children typically have eczema on their face and chin. Often children that have eczema will grow out of it as they reach adulthood. Adults can develop eczema too, even if they did not have it as children.

What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that produces plaques of thickened, scaling skin. It is not contagious. The skin scales are the result of an excessively rapid proliferation of skin cells. Inflammatory chemicals produced by specialized white blood cells, called T-lymphocytes, trigger this proliferation of skin cells.

Psoriasis most commonly affects the skin on the elbows, knees, and scalp.

The levels of severity of psoriasis can be from a few small patches to the inflamed skin covering the entire body. Psoriasis is considered an incurable, long-term, inflammatory skin condition. It can clear up and be in remission for long periods of time, sometimes years.

Psoriasis can also cause inflamed joints in the body. This occurs in about one-third of those affected. This joint disease is referred to as Psoriatic Arthritis.



What is CBD?

CBD is one of more than 113 active cannabinoid chemicals in the cannabis plant. CBD, unlike THC, does not produce a ‘high’ or psychoactive response. CBDs have their effect mainly by interacting with specific receptors on cells in the brain and body that regulate many other processes within our central and peripheral nervous systems.



How Can CBD Oil for Eczema and Psoriasis Help?

CBD Oil for eczema and psoriasis can help because of the action of the receptors on the body’s own endocannabinoid system (ECS). The endocannabinoid system exists in order to respond to endogenous cannabinoids produced by the human body. By introducing external cannabinoids like CBD there is a manipulation of the ECS that may be helpful in treating many conditions. The ECS is a large network of neurons that play a role in the regulation of many functions such as:

★ Sleep

★ Mood

★ Pain

★ Appetite

★ Inflammation

★ Immune System Function

CBD has been shown to have strong anti-inflammatory, analgesic (pain relieving), anti-itch and antibacterial properties. In addition, it soothes and relaxes which helps bring the body back to hemostasis (balance).



How Can CBD Oil Be Used For Eczema and Psoriasis?

There are a number of options for using CBD to treat both eczema and psoriasis, both topical and internal. Many people have reported taking CBD Oil sublingually (under the tongue) and using topical CBD creams, lotions and salves for maximum benefit.

Taking CBD Oil internally is part of the clinical trials at the University of Colorado.

They are studying people taking a CBD capsule daily for eczema and psoriasis.

Taking a daily dose of CBD either under your tongue, in a capsule, or even in your morning coffee, may help reduce the outbreaks and symptoms of both skin disorders. Consuming CBD has many benefits with no psychoactive or side effects, so why not try?



Topical CBD Cream for eczema and psoriasis brings fast soothing relief to the skin breakouts and rashes. When you directly apply CBD oil to the skin it never reaches the bloodstream, however, it can be absorbed through the skin’s surface to interact with nearby cannabinoid CB-2 receptors. In addition, we now know that CBD also binds with TRPV-1 receptors, where it helps with the feelings of pain, heat, and itching. It is this receptor activity that is the key to how and why topical CBD provides localized pain management; with it’s anti-inflammatory, analgesic (pain-relieving), and antibacterial properties.

Many testimonials have been coming in from people that have suffered from eczema and psoriasis for years and have found relief using CBD Oil internally and CBD Cream, CBD lotion or salve topically. By taking CBD oil daily and treating the topical symptoms, many people have reported a reduction in the severity and the frequency of outbreaks. In addition, if an outbreak occurs and is treated immediately, it may help reduce the severity and the length of the eruption.

The ability to use the creams and lotions liberally is a big plus for skin disorders. The non-toxic and soothing properties of CBD topicals can be applied at relatively close intervals without concern for side effects.

The tremendous number of people, including children, who suffer daily with eczema and psoriasis, welcomes the continued research and clinical trials.

The confirmation that a natural, non-toxic alternative to steroids and other chemical treatments is available is welcomed even more.

RxCannaCare Skincare Testimonial Eczema Psoriasis