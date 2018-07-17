CBD (Cannabidiol) Gains Popularity in the Skincare Industry With Its Promising Health Benefits

Rx Canna Care CBD Rx Canna Care

CBDs have their effect mainly by interacting with specific receptors on cells in the brain and body. Research has shown that there are many benefits.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Less than two weeks ago, CBD Skincare company RxCannaCare participated in the 27th Annual International Esthetics Cosmetics and Spa Conference (IECSC) in Las Vegas. They were one of quite a few brands carrying CBD-infused skincare products compared to just the year 2017 when only 3 company brought CBD to the beauty and skin care industry.

After attending IECSC, founder of RxCannaCare, Twompson Prater, shared how he was overwhelmed with joy at the amount of positive response they received during their three days at the IECSC. He said that this was the third time they attended a skincare conference and that they ended up selling more product than they had at all the Cannabis Industry events combined this and last year. "It was amazing how well our products were received by those who were new to CBD skincare," he shared.

Twompson attributed the success of their product sales to the vast amount of education he was able to provide as an industry leader, as well as recent research on CBD’s health benefits. He said that many attendees at the event had heard about CBD but didn’t quite know what it was or how it is used. “Education was the most important thing at this event since many of the attendees had been hearing about CBD-infused skincare for the first time,” he shared. "The fact that our product could also help people heal and live healthier lives, and not just make them look better, was also a key differentiator from our competition," he added.

The company’s booth at IECSC was filled with literature on CBD’s potential, including an entire section that highlighted its success helping cancer patients undergoing radiation treatment.

What is CBD exactly? CBD (Cannabidiol) is one of more than 80 active cannabinoid chemicals in the Cannabis plant. CBD, unlike THC, does not produce euphoria or intoxication. CBDs have their effect mainly by interacting with specific receptors on cells in the brain and body. Research has shown that there are many physical and mental benefits of CBD products for both treatment and prevention.

Next week, RxCannaCare will again be one of just a few CBD brands crossing paths with other skincare and beauty retailers at the Cosmoprof North America Conference. Cosmoprof is a Business-to-Business beauty tradeshow that introduces companies to revolutionary technologies and forward-thinking programs. It is the largest and most awarded B2B beauty event in the Americas, a must for businesses in the beauty industry. The event will take place July 29th-31st 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.