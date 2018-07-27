Fran Briggs Announces The Best of Summer Listening, 2018
Major label and independent musical artists across the globe, featuredLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A select few music artists from South America, America, Australia, and all points between are in the limelight. Award-winning journalist, Fran Briggs, today recognized ten considered to be among 'The Best of Summer Listening, 2018.'
Genres from the talent include jazz/smooth jazz; adult contemporary; salsa; acoustic soul; R&B; country; easy listening; pop, and hip hop.
"The vast array of music artists represent both legendary and new talent. Featured are major label and independent artists who have appeared on stages, television, radio stations and youtube channels around the world," stated Fran Briggs. "You'll dance, finger-snap, and toe-tap; but you'll also listen quietly with music appreciation. For those who've never listened to more than two genres, the 'Best of Summer Listening, 2018' is an invitation to do so," she concluded.
The promotional listing is a gender-hopping, collaboration of extraordinary voices and distinguished instrumentation. Consideration as an honoree was generated by submissions from artists or their management.
The 'Best of Summer Listening, 2018' is organized by EP/Single or Album/CD, the artist(s), and the producer or label in parentheses. It also includes the genre(s), a video, or a link for additional information and purchase. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. EP/Single: "Eighty Ate" by David McLorren (David McLorren for Reethym®Productions) Genre: Jazz https://www.davidmclorren.com/eightate
2. EP/Single: "Abba/Father " by VerdenaCharla'yne "Polly" Taylor(PollyTunes Productions, LLC) Genre: Gospel/Spiritual https://store.cdbaby.com
3. CD/Album: "David & Goliath" by Dee-1 (Dee-1) Genre: Rap/Hip Hop/Inspirational http://ow.ly/34tu302Jc1a
4. EP/Single: "Life of the Kite" by Brian O'Neal featuring Polly Taylor (Bco Media, Inc.) Genre: Jazz/Pop https://www.amazon.com/Life-Kite-feat-Polly-Taylor/dp/B00JPGH9M2
5. EP/Single: "Jackpot" by Nikki Lane (Jonathan Tyler and Nikki Lane) Genre: Alternative Country https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRbJUNdGBvg
6. EP/Single: "It's My Time" by David McLorren (David McLorren for Reethym®Productions) Genre: Jazz https://youtu.be/D8PiY8XpF8Y
7. EP/Single: "Without You" by Y'akoto Songwriters: Tom Hugo Hermansen / YaaAkotoKieck, (Sony)Genre: Acoustic Soul https://youtu.be/-5N-hB0Eu6A
8. EP/Single: "Suitcase" by Steve Moakler (Creative Nation Records Genre: Country http://smarturl.it/moaklerEP
9. EP/ Single: "You Say" by Lauren Daigle (Centricity Music) Genre: Christian https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FBP7Z63/ref=pd_mp3_ts_t_pt
10. EP Single: "Fiesta" by BombaEstéreo Genre: Latin/African/Cuba https://youtu.be/7EzqbtdkqU8
Fran Briggs is an award-winning writer, professional journalist, and the Director of Operations of eMediaCampaigns!, a dynamically different, international, news distribution and public relations firm. Her work has been featured on CNN, FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, Oprah, ABC's, The View, Black Enterprise, Entrepreneur Magazine and more. Her clients include recording artists, professional athletes, Olympic Champions, speakers, authors, children, Mothers of five, writers, entrepreneurs, and more. Fran can be reached at FranBriggs@aol.com.
