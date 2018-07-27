Quality Resolution Systems White Paper Presented to Ford, Explores Generational Stagnancy Within Automotive Industry
Report addresses systemic changes, solutions, and benefits of strategic, organization developmentDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Resolution Systems, LLC, a Detroit, Michigan consultancy firm, has released a white paper for Ford Motor Company its publicist announced today. “The Quality Report for The Ford Motor Company," examines the generational divide between boomers and millennials in the automotive industry.
"Quality Resolution Systems produced a report which addresses systemic changes, solutions, and the benefits of continued, strategic, organization development as it pertains to the Ford Motor Company," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Quality Resolution Systems, LLC. "It can potentially strengthen the company's social and economic cultures."
Kiara Thomas, CEO of Quality Resolution Systems, LLC, says that while working with Ford, she became aware of a generational disconnect resistant to resolve. She believes that all generational employees can bring energy, knowledge and enthusiasm to their organization. Her hope is that this concept can become a shared ideology.
"The white paper explores generational stagnancy within the automotive industry. Veteran employees teaching younger predecessors often do so with perceived intimidation," explained Kiara Thomas. "This is often a factor in why millennials retreat from the automotive industry."
Thomas added that the millennials are the next generation of leaders and CEOs. She believes new communication methodologies are necessary to increase and enhance people, productivity, and profitability.
"This option is not only critical for reducing employee turnover and recalls, but for professional growth and cohesion as well," she concluded.
Underwriting funding for “The Quality Report for The Ford Motor Company," was provided by the following sponsors.
Yolanda Edwards, Harris Black Auto Wholesalers, LLC www.harrisblackcars.com
Stephanie Onwuegbuna, Make IT Happen, LLC www.makeIthappencc.com
Organized Khaos, Mental Health & Wellness Providers, St. Louis, MO www.OrganizedKhaos.org
Shamonj Gifts, LLC Detroit, MI www.shamonjgifts.com/
L. A. Sweet Tooth Confections, Paula Solis, President
ABOUT QUALITY RESOLUTION SYSTEMS, LLC
Quality Resolution Systems, LLC is a Detroit quality management systems-based start-up company dedicated to bridge functional gaps between corporate and support location operations. QRS works to advance diverse industries through the development of people, processes, and product with the aim of creating a more structured, efficient, and operative workplace. Kiara Thomas, CEO of Quality Resolution Systems, LLC, is also a blogger for with MICHauto, Michigan Auto. For more information, visit http://www.qualityresolutionsyst.com
