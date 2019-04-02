Heament John Kurian joins the Thomas Gaiter Foundation Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heament John Kurian is the Global Head of Aviation Business Solutions and Strategic Partnerships for Collins Aerospace.In his role, Heament leads a team focused on the expansion and development of innovative applications and solutions for the Commercial Aviation and Network Services business. In addition, he is also responsible for establishing and building relationships with key business partners to build and support the organization’s growth strategy.With more than two decades of experience in the aviation industry under his belt, Heament has held various leadership roles including Managing Director APD IMS, senior director of Corporate Business Development, senior program director (Asia) for GLOBALinkSM as well as senior director, Commercial Aviation Services in business development.During his tenure, Heament led the Commercial Aviation Solutions business unit for the Asia Pacific to marked success. He has played a key role in expanding the company’s portfolio of products and developing the business in new markets while maintaining a year-on-year increase in revenue and Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT).Among his accomplishments were the successful development of the Passenger Services System and growing the company’s GLOBALink Air/Ground Data Link Communications business in the region by establishing key partnerships within the industry. He also led the team to achieve its first Indian airports deal in Delhi.Previously, Heament worked for SATS/SIA in various positions including systems planner where he coordinated and led the development of solutions to increase efficiencies for passenger handling.Heament holds a B.S. in Accounting and Economics and an M.B.A., both from Rutgers University. Thomas Gaiter Foundation welcomes Heament John Kurian as a member of the Board of Directors.



