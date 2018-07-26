Info Cubic Recognized on Workforce’s 2018 Hot List for Background Checking Providers

Info Cubic is proud to be recognized as a compliant, global employment screening provider that can navigate employment laws and provide fast turnaround times.

DENVER, CO, USA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Info Cubic, a leading employment screening company, is pleased to announce that it has been included on Workforce’s Hot List for Background Checking Providers for the third year in a row.

Workforce is a multimedia publication, covering the connection between people management and business strategy. Info Cubic is proud to be recognized by the publication as a compliant, global employment screening provider that can navigate complicated employment laws and provide fast turnaround times.

“Taking care of our clients and ensuring they have a compliant, efficient background screening process is the core of our business,” said Val Butler, Director of Operations with Info Cubic. “We’re honored that these efforts have been recognized by Workforce for the past three years.”

Info Cubic is a premier provider of international background and drug screening services in more than 230 countries, territories and dependencies. It works closely with a thoroughly vetted and reliable network that allows it to provide robust coverage around the globe in the most cost-effective and timely manner possible.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Info Cubic is a leading provider of employment screening and drug testing for organizations of any size and structure. Info Cubic prides itself on providing first-class customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, maximum accuracy and legal compliance expertise. Info Cubic is accredited through the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), ISO 9001:2015 certified and was named to the 2015 and 2016 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. Visit http://www.infocubic.com or call (877) 360-INFO (4636) for additional information.