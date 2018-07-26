Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa Celebrates 15th Anniversary
Following a nomination as Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2018 BusinessWoman of the Year, Shannon has plenty to celebrate on the anniversary of her first salon.
Master Stylist and salon owner Dawn Shannon has been an active member of the Tampa Bay area since 2003 and is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her first location in downtown Clearwater this year while continue to grow and expand her salons in downtown St. Petersburg and the Largo-Belleair area. Having been nominated once again for her entrepreneurship as a businesswoman by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, Shannon attributes her success to hard work and a passion to create a better salon environment for her employees and clients.
“I knew the only way I would be able to provide the type of salon experience I wanted for my clients would be if I opened up my own salon. So, when I was still in my 20’s I took a huge risk and it paid off,” said Dawn Shannon, owner of Intuition Salon & Spa.
Having worked with celebrities such as Kelly Preston, George Takei, Justin Hayward and others on photo shoots, magazine covers, videos, personal appearances and award winning documentaries, Dawn Shannon brings a wealth of talent and experience to the salon industry which she gladly passes on to her staff.
Knowing when she first started out as a hair stylist that she wanted to be the best, Shannon knew the only way to achieve that goal would be through education and so she attended the top award-winning school in Washington, the Gene Juarez Center, for advanced training. But Shannon didn’t stop there and has continued with additional education for herself almost every year for the past two decades crediting her success in large part to her participation in such programs as Redken Advanced Specialist Training, Sebastian International, Vidal Sassoon, as well as one-on-one training with experts in her field and classes in New York.
Shannon applies this same philosophy to her staff and encourages them to seek out and attend training programs that will continue to increase their skill and proficiency while passing on to them her own personal experience in the field. To learn more about Dawn Shannon and Intuition Salon & Spa please visit http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/
About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon, has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/
