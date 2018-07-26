Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Master Stylist and salon owner, Dawn Shannon Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care

Following a nomination as Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2018 BusinessWoman of the Year, Shannon has plenty to celebrate on the anniversary of her first salon.

I knew the only way I would be able to provide the type of salon experience I wanted for my clients would be if I opened up my own salon. So I took a huge risk and it paid off.” — Dawn Shannon, owner of Intuition Salon & Spa