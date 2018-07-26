VL OMNI Announces Partnership With ShipStation

VL OMNI, now partnered with ShipStation ShipStation announces official partnership with VL OMNI

Newly formed partnership brings agile and scalable data integration to the leading web-based shipping software

“We are aligned in terms of goals and objectives so it is only natural to begin working with each other. With VL OMNI, ShipStation will help present and future retailers accelerate their business.” ” — Robert Gilbreath, Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VL OMNI, a top point-to-multipoint omnichannel data integration platform provider serving scaling merchants, today announced its partnership with ShipStation, the leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution. The partnership between ShipStation and VL OMNI will extend the reach of ShipStation’s platform to more applications through the VL OMNI platform, broadening merchants’ range of applications that can be integrated to achieve seamless data movement.

This new partnership extends ShipStation’s and VL OMNI’s platforms to give merchants the ability to match data movements with their strategies and business rules, allowing for more complex integrations between ShipStation and a host of other applications. ShipStation users on the VL OMNI platform will also benefit from the scalability and elastic nature of the VL OMNI platform. VL OMNI will be able to move ShipStation data seamlessly through etailers’ growing infrastructure to expand and accelerate business.

"The VL OMNI team is very excited to announce our partnership with ShipStation,” says Wayne Thompson, Strategic Partnerships Manager at VL OMNI. “Both ShipStation and VL OMNI serve the same e-commerce and multichannel market. We both see the value of creating, scalable, highly-functional applications that serve a unique group of merchants. ShipStation and VL OMNI are already well poised to help merchants, but together we are creating a tangible way for them to enhance our powerful platforms.”

“We are confident that we will be able to help merchants in a more creative and efficient way, especially with our new partnership with VL OMNI,” says Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships, Robert Gilbreath. “We are aligned in terms of goals and objectives so it is only natural to begin working with each other. With VL OMNI, we will help present and future retailers accelerate their businesses.”

About ShipStation

ShipStation is the leading web-based shipping solution that helps e-commerce retailers import, organize, process, and ship their orders quickly and easily from any web browser. ShipStation features the most integrations of any e-commerce web-based solution with over 150 shopping carts, marketplaces, package carriers, and fulfillment services. ShipStation’s many integration partners include eBay, Jet, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Shopify Plus, Squarespace, and Magento. ShipStation also integrates with carriers such as FedEx, USPS, UPS, Canada Post, Australia Post, Royal Mail, and DHL. ShipStation has sophisticated automation features such as automated order importing, custom best practice rules, product profiles, and fulfillment solutions that enable its users, wherever they sell and however they ship, to be exceptionally efficient at shipping orders. ShipStation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit http://shipstation.com/.

About VL OMNI

Accelerate Growth with VL OMNI: Your trusted SAAS platform for real-time, agile and scalable iPaaS data integration. Trusted by over 200+ growing Merchants. VL OMNI’s integrations work by strategically connecting applications together, normalizing the data between them and applying your business rules directly to the data transformation. Integrate with countless applications such as ERP systems, Warehouse Management, Email Marketing Platforms and more, and track your data from all sources in our unified platform.

