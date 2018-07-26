Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav Honored for Charitable Contribution by Rotary International

Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav rotary charity award

Rtn. Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav was honored with Major Donor Crystal and “Paul Harris Fellow” Pin by Rotary International for contribution

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — In a function organized by Rotary Club of Pune Heritage on 30th June 2018 at Pune(India) the Crystal and Pin were awarded by Rtn. Shirish Karnik, Director of Rotary Foundation Grants to Dubai resident, Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who have made substantial contributions to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. It was established in 1957 to show appreciation for and encourage substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation’s only program, Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study, the precursor to Ambassadorial Scholarships.

The first Paul Harris Fellows include 1937-38 RI Director Allison G. Brush and longtime RI Treasurer Rufus F. Chapin, both for donations made in 1946. Mrs. Adan Vargas was the first woman to receive the recognition, for a gift made in 1953. Mrs. Harry L. Jones was the second, and one of only five people recognized for contributions made in 1957.

Early Paul Harris Fellows received a certificate of recognition. In 1969, the Foundation unveiled the first Paul Harris Fellow medallion at the RI Convention in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. Japanese metal artist Fiju Tsuda created the piece under the direction of then-past Foundation Trustee Kyozo Yuasa. Today, Paul Harris Fellows receive a certificate and pin. They are also eligible to purchase a Paul Harris Fellow medallion.

About Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav: Mr. Jadhav (www.vinodramchandrajadhav.com) is a chairman of SAVA Group (www.savaglobal.com), philanthropist, and first generation entrepreneur. Since 2001, he has been building successful businesses in the pharmaceutical and technology spaces through improving supply chain management to create long-term sustainable companies. He’s passionate about rethinking traditional business processes and playing a role in making the communities he operates in better.