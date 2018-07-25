Savannah College Student Morphs Greeting Cards with Augmented Reality Creating All New Tech Driven Greeting Card
Savannah college of art and design student Chrissy Eckman creates a card that allows users to combine greeting, business and other cards with mobile phone tech.SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greeting cards to business cards get a whole new reality.
The next evolution of greeting cards has arrived. Trendy, techie and with a touch of tradition, Kineticards are now available. Created by Savannah College of Art and Design alumni Chrissy Eckman, Kineticards employs the burgeoning technology of augmented reality coupled with quirky, yet traditional physical cards, to bring greeting cards to the modern age.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5xQSXuJkuY
With traditional greeting cards sometimes costing upwards of $10 USD, getting the most bang for your buck is an important detail to consider when choosing a greeting card. Kineticards brings this in spades by including a traditional greeting card but also the lively and innovative animations and sounds that are viewable in the AR app, and they do it all for less than some traditional greeting cards cost, at just $6 USD.
All Kineticards designs are hand-drawn by Eckman, giving them a sincere and organic feel that has been missing from the traditional greeting card world. Although animations and sounds have been commonplace in eCards for some time, such flairs haven’t found their way to a card that can be physically held, yet again Eckman has filled this void by brilliantly using the technology of augmented reality.
Unlocking the fun and magic in a Kineticard is a simple three-step process. First, download the Kineticards app for free on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Kineticards.Kineticards) or the App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kineticards/id1359355362) . Step two, using the AR app on your mobile device, point it at your Kineticard. Step three, enjoy as hidden animations and sounds emerge from your card bringing it to life!
Eckman came up with the concept of Kineticards during her senior year at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), with a goal in mind to create something she was passionate about. Eckman succeeded in seamlessly combining her love of motion graphics, illustration, typography, character design and producing. In 2017, Eckman was accepted as a participant in the SCAD+ program. The post-graduate program was designed to facilitate student projects becoming fully functioning businesses. Having successfully completed the program, Eckman has unveiled a new website complete with an e-commerce store to bring Kineticards to the public. Take a look at the new site or purchase a Kineticard here (https://www.kineticards.com/)
About Kineticards
Kineticards got its start as Chrissy Eckman’s senior project at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Following her graduation, Eckman was one of nine applicants accepted into SCAD+ a program designed to help SCAD Alumni launch their businesses. Eckman has since teamed up with developers David Hindman, Kyler Berry, and Simeon Acker. Kineticards are currently available online as well as at the ShopSCAD store in Savannah, GA, with plans to branch out to other locations.
Official Site (https://www.kineticards.com/)
Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/kineticards)
Twitter (https://twitter.com/kineticards)
Instagram (http://instagram.com/kineticards)
Michael Brown
Vicarious PR
478 538 8427
email us here