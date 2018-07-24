Triage Cancer Founders Publish New Book On Cancer Rights

Triage Cancer Founders Monica Fawzy Bryant and Joanna Fawzy Morales have released their first book, published by the American Bar Association.

August 6, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, AUGUST 6, 2018 — Triage Cancer Founders and seasoned cancer rights attorneys Monica Fawzy Bryant and Joanna Fawzy Morales have released their first book, published by the American Bar Association. Cancer Rights Law is a combination of a number of separate areas of law, including employment, insurance, government benefits, consumer rights, and estate planning.

This is the first book of its kind to address these legal topics through the lens of cancer diagnosis. Never before seen in one comprehensive book, Cancer Rights Law answers questions about working through treatment or taking time off, accessing disability benefits, identifying health insurance options, appealing health insurance denials, making estate planning and medical decisions, avoiding genetic discrimination, managing finances after a cancer diagnosis, and more.

“Our primary goals in writing this book are to generate more awareness of the cancer-related legal issues that often arise as a result of a cancer diagnosis and to cultivate more advocates to assist cancer survivors and their families, friends, and caregivers in navigating those issues,” said Morales, who serves as CEO of Triage Cancer and has taught law classes at Loyola Law School.

“Whether you teach a law school class, run a legal clinic, are interested in forming a medical-legal partnership, want to provide pro bono legal services, are responsible for navigating patients through their cancer experience, or are coping with your own cancer diagnosis, this book will provide valuable information and practical resources to effectively navigate cancer-related legal issues,” added Bryant, who serves as CFO of the organization and has served as an adjunct law professor at John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

Bryant and Morales wrote Cancer Rights Law keeping in mind that the lack of awareness of the law and failure to recognize its power to help people has been a barrier to people getting their needs met.

Offering this book is an extension of their mission to support the cancer community, which includes the founding of Triage Cancer in 2012. Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides free education on the practical and legal issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers, through events, materials, and resources.

Learn more about Cancer Rights Law at http://TriageCancer.org/CancerRightsLaw and use code “TriageCancer” at checkout for a 35% discount. A percentage of the sale of each book will benefit Triage Cancer.

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the radically escalating number of individuals diagnosed with cancer, their caregivers, advocates, and health care professionals successfully navigate the legal and practical issues that arise beyond diagnosis. Follow us on social media @TriageCancer. You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.