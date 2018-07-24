Searing Documentary Exposes Common Denominator in Suicidal Deaths of Children

This documentary shows how psychiatric drugs all too often result in children spiraling into uncontrollable depressions and committing suicide as a result.

We have a serious drug epidemic on our hands that extends across all age groups and not enough people are looking at these dangerous psychiatric drugs as the culprit.” — Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Florida chapter recently hosted a showing of the jarring documentary entitled Dead Wrong: How Psychiatric Drugs Can Kill Your Child at their informational center in downtown Clearwater to help explain an increase in the suicidal death of children.

Attendees viewed the searing documentary, which shows how psychiatric drugs all too often result in children spiraling into uncontrollable depressions, dying (including from suicide), and families falling apart. Dead Wrong interviews eight brave mothers and families, multiple health experts, drug counselors, and doctors to illustrate the connection between psychiatric abuse and death— all of which points to statistics that mirror the same conclusion reflected in the film’s title.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published statistics in August 2017 on the increasing drug overdose deaths of teens aged 15 to 19, including from ADHD drugs (psychostimulants) and anti-anxiety drugs (benzodiazepines). The CDC reported that teenager death rates involving psychostimulants with documented abuse potential quadrupled in just 6 years. Moreover, the rates of drug overdose deaths involving benzodiazepines increased by 6 times in only a 5-year timespan. [1][2]

In 2016, Florida’s medical examiners investigated 27,383 deaths, and the toxicology reports from these investigations revealed that drugs were present in 11,910 of these deaths (43%). Benzodiazepines (anti-anxiety drugs) were alone the cause of 1,421 of these deaths. Compared to 2015, 24% more people were found to have one or more prescription drugs in their systems at the time of death, and 40% more Floridians died with at least one prescription drug in their system, which was identified as the cause of death. [3]

“We have a serious drug epidemic on our hands that extends across all age groups and not enough people are looking at these dangerous psychiatric drugs as the culprit,” commented Diane Stein, President of CCHR FL. “This is one of the reasons why we are making this information widely known through showings of this documentary.”

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’” For more information visit, www.cchrflorida.org

