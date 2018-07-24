Booty Bands Official announce a 14 Day Small Waist Challenge
The Challenge is much more than a workout, and is not just limited to being a meal plan. The focus of the daily challenge is to go more in depth with daily challenges that impact our daily lives and future health. The challenge is a mirror reflection of what Booty Bands stands for which is, Change Your Mind, Change Your Body, Change Your Life.
The 14 Day Small Waist Challenge was created by the co-founder of Booty Bands, Danita Young herself, who used this very method to attain a bikini competition ready body which took her months to perfect.
The semantics of the challenge have been devised in such a manner that it takes you through daily challenges with daily goals - focusing on one day at a time. These goals are created to keep the challenge as fun as possible while also focuses on achieving the results needed to get a body that is ready to head into an bikini competition.
As each step of the challenge is completed, Danita provides you with affirmations that are there to not only keep you positive but also give you the opportunity to really admire your body, be proud and love yourself in a manner like you have never before.
Another important aspect this challenge covers is that it’s okay to reward yourself after each achievement. It does not really matter if it’s a small milestone or a big one, you are set on a path to progress and it’s vital that you reward your ownself after achieving each of your goals as it helps to create positive energy and a sense of achievement.
In further details, it was also revealed that all participants of the Booty Bands 14 Day Small Waist Challenge will be receiving a unique Booty Band that they can use to workout anywhere, at any time as well as a full day meal plan is also included in the package. This very meal plan is used by professional bikini competitors and the very same plan that was used by Danita herself while preparing for her 2016 competition in San Diego, California. Utilizing this plan she created to prepare herself mentally and physically to compete, she finished 2nd and 3rd, featuring in two categories.
