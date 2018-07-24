Vantage Agora Hits a Hole-in-One With Custom Software for Golf Insurance Expert
In just one month, Vantage Agora launched a custom software solution for Stellar Hole-in-One, making them eagles for quick prize insurance quotes.
Although OX Zion is well-equipped to serve nearly any business, Stellar Hole-in-One needed a software that would assist with insurance for clients who want to coordinate prize-centered golf events, like hole-in-one competitions. Rather than covering the cost of the prizes themselves, Stellar Hole-in-One’s customers pay a nominal contract fee and let the insurance company handle the prize amount when a golfer makes a hole-in-one. The software Stellar Hole-in-One required had unique functionalities, including the ability to provide quotes, assess risk, create and manage policies.
Considering the seasonal nature of golf, a quick and seamless implementation was a must. This is where OX Zion came in. Since no existing product would accommodate all aspects of Stellar Hole-in-One’s business needs, Vantage Agora built a custom solution with lightning speed.
Arvind Gopalakrishnan, VP of Technical Sales for Vantage Agora, stated, “OX Zion is designed to handle many different industries, and the scalability of our product enabled us to quickly build Stellar Hole-in-One’s software. We got the request in April and launched in May.”
The call center CSR software is user-friendly and built to streamline the process by automatically populating information across multiple screens (to eliminate unnecessary clicks), printing contract forms and endorsements, housing data for quotes, and more. And, since OX Zion is cloud-based, it can be accessed from anywhere, making it ideal for busy entrepreneurs.
“Time was of the essence in this project to launch in time for the golf season. The Vantage Agora team was amazing in both their ability to quickly grasp our business logic and their ability to apply that logic for a successful launch on time. We are very grateful for their effort,” Doug Burkert stated.
If your business needs a software system that handles everything – and needs it developed quickly – Vantage Agora can create a custom solution using OX Zion to help your company hit a hole-in-one!
ABOUT VANTAGE AGORA, INC.
Vantage Agora is a Beachwood, Ohio-based team with expertise in operations, technology, Six Sigma, lean management, business process re-engineering (BPR) and business process management (BPM). They focus on helping clients boost profits by improving operational control and enhancing data visibility. Vantage Agora also offers OX Zion, a dynamic Business Operating System software that launched in 2013. For information, news and events, visit www.vantageagora.com.
ABOUT STELLAR HOLE-IN-ONE
Stellar Hole-in-One is a Dallas-based hole-in-one prize insurance company that was founded by Doug Burkert, an expert with 25 years in golf prize coverage. He and his team have experience in assisting with over 250,000 golf events worldwide and provide more sponsor visibility, most complete coverage with favorable rules that make the hole-in-one competitions better. Their coverage is through Amalgamated Casualty Insurance Company (rated as Excellent by A.M. Best). For more information on Stellar Hole-in-One, visit www.stellarholeinone.com.
