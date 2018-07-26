NEED PROPRIETARY IP IN HEARABLES? BIOPOD® TECHNOLOGY'S IP GIVES YOU AN EARFUL
BioPod® Technology’s two-way (or multiple channel) secure direct communication system patents provide unique features (to the Hearables and wearables industries) that include instantaneous or intermittent remote monitoring and communication between users and a wide range of affiliates. Data may be collected, transmitted and displayed to necessary personnel from ear sensors which track vitals feedback for heart rate, oxygen saturation, temperature and expressed carbon dioxide In addition to being the wireless conduit to track and transmit data sourced from associated sensors located in and on the body.
BioPod® Technology was created to be a game-changer and life-saver with wireless connectivity, audio alerts and haptic feedback enabled real-time vital communications such as prescription reminders, remote physical therapy and training sessions, BioPod HouseCall™ doctor visits for in-home patients and much more. GPS location capabilities assure any patient, user or provider could be located in critical situations and linked to Emergency Response and Medical Professionals 24/7/365. The Benefits of BioPod® Technology are better care, faster response, lower medical costs and improved data collection and monitoring.
BIOPOD® BRINGS IP SUITE POTENTIAL TO NEW AND EXISTING SMART HOME DEVICES IN THE IOT
Our IP provides a solution to smarter and more powerful smart home platform hardware and information in the IoT. Smart Home Devices and information collected through multichannel communication systems would be vastly improved with the addition of biometric feedback from all individuals (and pets) and in the connected devices that would benefit from BioPod's® patented technology. BioPod’s Hearable Platform Technology would add value and differentiation to Smart Home Management and Controls and may become the conduit for numerous mixed reality and IoT applications.
BIOPOD® TECHNOLOGY CHANGES THE GAME FOR ATHLETES WITH REMOTE PROPRIETARY EXPRESSED CO2 MONITORING AND REMOTE TRAINING
Today’s athletes are seeking an edge. BioPod® Technology with proprietary remote VO2Max expressed carbon dioxide (and other vitals) monitoring and communication capabilities through in- ear sensors gives athletes that and more, from playgrounds to the pros. Real-time 24/7/365 data collection makes it possible for Coaches, Trainers and Certified Health Therapists and Professionals to tailor a PodiumPerformance™ remote training program to keep athletes “in the zone” and at peak performance levels not possible before, with haptic and audio alerts. The secondary benefit is the trainers up their “game” to elite levels as well with BioPod® Technology “tools” that make elite pro performance training possible. Integration of BioPod® Technology into Performance Masks make it a "Pro-brainer" for developers of hardware and soft goods in Fitness & Sport categories. BioPod® Technology has two Fitness Sports concepts, each having applications for product designers and developers, BioPod® RemoteCoach and BioPod® VirtualCoach.
WHAT IF THE DISTANT FUTURE OF BIG DATA COLLECTION WAS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER?
Big Data with the potential integration of BioPod® Technology for Business, Healthcare Systems, Corporations, Organizations and Institutions presents a compelling case for a swarm technology where smaller hardware and software solutions could collect, analyze and channel gained knowledge involving any devices used within the IoT and IoMT. While most Healthcare Systems, Corporations and Institutions are increasingly implementing Big Data initiatives to increase their ability to collect pertinent data, there is concern about the data collected and how it is utilized.
BioPod® Technology presents the potential for gathering increased biometric data on the collections. BioPod®Technology Biometric Data Access & Retrieval of biometric data is either Accepted or can be Denied by the individual during BioPod Technology Set-Up where protected data will pass through an encrypted cloud requiring the individual's approval along with the user partners recognizing and acceptance of confidentiality. The BioPod® Technology ear-based multi-channel communications system is key to the transmission and collection of data from our ear-based sensors and topical and implanted sensors placed on the individuals. The combined growth potential represented by Big Data, the IoT, IoMT, and a Social Swarm component presents an opportunity for unprecedented levels of knowledge acquisition through deep learning.
BIOPOD® TECHNOLOGY PROPRIETARY PATENTS SET WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY ON ITS EAR
BioPod® Technology’s Ear-Sourced Biometric Data and Multi-Channel Communications System utilizes ear-sourced Vital Sign feedback. "Unique to BioPod® Technology's infrastructure is its built-in, real-time, multi-channel biometric data feedback which uses unique preset "high and low range analytics" to alert IoMT linked Healthcare/Homecare professionals of conceivable "out-of- range" biometric status of their patients, which alerts them 24/7/365 to initiate appropriate care responses for their HomeCare Patients.
High-low range analytical parameters provide a basis which can lead to improved and personalized care supported by direct communication and haptic responses. This provides comfort and assurance to remote patients that Healthcare/Homecare Professionals, Support Staff, Emergency Services, Primary Care Doctors and Family are watching over them while being monitored and supported by BioPod's CareUniverse™."
INFINITE CHALLENGE GAMING POSSIBLE WITH BIOPOD® TECHNOLOGY
Evolving, dynamic reactive gaming is within reach with BioPod® Technology. Monitoring of gamer’s vitals adds an infinite number of game play possibilities by communicating with the game platform. Game may become reactive and dynamic in response to the data collected by BioPod® Technology. A game could change course, difficulty, and variables simply based on the data from each user which is influenced by any number of external factors. This addition provides powerful exponential challenge possibilities. A gamer’s vitals could be displayed within game screens to ramp up the challenge between competing gamers. BioPod® Technology can create a direct communications link between gamers and enthusiasts.
BioPod® Technology improves "Motion Sensing" calculations while using "actual biomedical feedback for heart-rate, oxygen saturation, respiration, temperature, end-tidal CO2, etc.,with direct communications to the individual, those connected to the network, and the gaming architecture.
BioPod® offers a broad range of applications for the following fields: Healthcare/Homecare, IoMT, Fitness & Sport, Big Data, Smart Home, Military, Mixed Reality, and Video Gaming.
BioPod® is a registered trademark of Meramark Ventures, LLC. For more information or investor/partnership and licensing info, and BioPod® Technology presentation visit BioPod Tech Website and biopodventures.biopodtech.com.
Email us to arrange an appointment at:
meramark@gmail.com.
