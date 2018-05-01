Infinite Challenge Gaming Possible with BioPod® Technology
Evolving Games A Reality With BioPod® Technology-Powered AI
Evolving, fluid and dynamic reactive gaming is within reach with BioPod® Technology. Monitoring of gamer’s vitals adds an infinite number of game play possibilities by communicating with the game platform. Game may become reactive and dynamic in response to the data collected by BioPod® Technology. With variables set in game coding, this reactive component creates a futuristic gaming architecture that presents an ever-changing gaming environment which extends the interest and playability of each game. Imagine a game that could change course, difficulty, and any other imagined challenges simply based on the data from each user which is influenced by any number of external factors. This addition to options within a game provides powerful exponential possibilities to the challenges available in game play. A gamer’s vitals could be displayed within game screens to ramp up the challenge between competing gamers. BioPod® Technology also can create a direct communications link between gamers and enthusiasts with "The BioPod® Technology Community" through real-time encouragement and responses to individual and team players.
BioPod® Technology Added Value improves "Motion Sensing" calculations while using "actual biomedical feedback for heart-rate, oxygen saturation, respiration, temperature, end-tidal CO2, etc., all with direct communications to the individual, those connected to the network, and the game architecture. By offering a major point-of-differentiation over existing algorithms, BioPod® Technology offers the potential to make a quantum leap in video game development. As a prominent video gaming industry executive and consultant recently stated, he "sees the value and importance of accurate and consistent measurement of biorhythms for enhanced game play and fitness performance".
“We’re seeking visionary partners and participants, buyers, and/or investors for BioPod® Technology and associated development,” says Richard J. Maertz, Inventor of BioPod® Technology, “The upside potential in unlimited.”
BioPod® Technology has applications with stand-alone products or integration with multi-channel systems designed for industries like Healthcare/Homecare, Fitness & Sport, Smart Home Control, Big Data Networks and more.
Richard Maertz
Meramark Ventures
949-351-4376
email us here