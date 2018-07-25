Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Offers New Technology to Treat Prostate Cancer
Steve Scionti, MD, Vituro Health’s Medical Director and lead physician at the Scionti Prostate Center in Sarasota, Florida, performed the first HIFU procedure at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in May, 2018. Dr. Scionti is globally recognized for his work in advanced prostate cancer diagnostics and minimally invasive prostate cancer therapy. He has worked extensively with HIFU, having performed over 1,000 successful procedures, and is considered one of world’s most experienced HIFU surgeons.
“We are excited to offer HIFU and work in partnership with Vituro Health and Dr. Steve Scionti to offer this innovative procedure,” said Andy Guz, CEO, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. “HIFU is one of several new cutting-edge procedures we have recently brought to the hospital.”
With the recent Medicare reimbursement that covers the facility costs of HIFU, more patients will be able to access HIFU treatment. The Vituro healthcare team assists patients in locating the most experienced HIFU physicians in regions where Medicare reimbursement is possible, ensuring the lowest out-of-pocket costs to the patient. Through the recently announced Medicare Elite Access Program, Vituro Health is providing a larger percentage of men with treatment options that are less invasive, radiation free and without life altering side effects.
About Vituro Health:
Vituro Health empowers men with comprehensive prostate care during all stages of their lives. We arm partner physicians with HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) technology and other patient-centric, concierge services to elevate the standard of care and patient experiences. Vituro Health serves patients worldwide and is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., with Centers of Excellence in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC. The Vituro Health Physicians Network is carefully selected based on their depth of experience, expertise and dedication to achieving the highest levels of patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.viturohealth.com.
About Lakewood Ranch Medical Center:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is an acute care hospital providing patients access to a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and allied health professionals who practice in a comprehensive range of specialties, and who use the hospital's advanced medical technology. The hospital is an Accredited Chest Pain Center with percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), accredited by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (SCPC) and has earned the Joint Commission's "Gold Seal of Approval". Lakewood Ranch Medical Center offers a range of services including Emergency care, Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Labor and Delivery, Surgical, Breast Health, Imaging/Radiology, Physical Therapy, Stroke and Cerebrovascular, Sleep as well as Wound Healing and Hyperbaric medicine. To learn more about the hospital visit www.lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.com.
Physicians are on the medical staff of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, but with limited exceptions are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. The hospital shall not be liable for actions or treatment provided by physicians. For language assistance, disability accommodations and the non-discrimination notice, please visit our website.
Emily Ferrell
Vituro Health
205-862-0016
email us here