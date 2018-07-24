KDG Unveils New Tagline: “Stop Making It Work. Start Making It Happen.”

KDG's small business IT support team and custom software developers unveiled a brand new tagline.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The custom software development and small business IT support team at KDG has unveiled a brand new tagline it believes captures the company’s values, vision, and future. The new tagline, “Stop Making It Work. Start Making It Happen,” was inspired by a common refrain the team at KDG has heard over and over again from new clients.

“New clients often come to us and say their current business or technology partner is providing solutions that work, but they’re not the solutions these organizations need to thrive in the long run,” says Lynette Wills, Director of Client Engagement at KDG.

KDG features a unique Project Discovery Process that gives clients a leading role in the planning and blueprinting of their projects. This process develops a system of best practices that ensure projects are smooth, seamless, and successful when they get underway.

“With the Project Discovery Process, we are making it happen right away,” says Wills. “Clients discover all that is possible and all they are capable of.”

The new tagline is being included in all future KDG marketing collateral and conference exhibits.

To learn more about KDG and the solutions the Lehigh Valley business services company provides, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading provider of business web design, custom software development for businesses, and small business IT support for over 17 years. KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

