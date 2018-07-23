Mary Beth Davis to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like most of us, Mary Beth Davis, did not begin her career intending to become a pioneer. Several years into her nursing career, her path took an unexpected turn toward holistic medicine when Davis experienced a significant health event of her own. This opened her to exploring different options for healing and expanding her knowledge into areas such as nutrition. Some 30 years later, she is recognized as an innovator in the field of holistic medicine whose work has had a profound impact that ultimately touches and transforms thousands of lives.

“It gives me tremendous pleasure to be in this exciting and ever growing field,” says Davis, owner of Holistic Health Resources, LLC. Through her company, she provides consulting to individuals, organizations, and businesses in the areas of nutrition, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. Davis enjoys empowering people through her own tools and expertise, and she is equally driven to connect individuals to other practitioners in order to provide the best possible outcomes.

“It’s immensely gratifying to be a pioneer in my work, and I love seeing that moment, that spark, when people become open to possibilities they may never have considered previously. I strive to make their process enjoyable, and maybe even fun!”

In 1980, Davis experienced her own spark when she became seriously ill and a friend suggested she take vitamin B complex. Up to this point, nutritional supplements had been downplayed in Davis’s nursing education. The supplement had such a positive effect on her that Davis started on an awe-inspiring exploration towards holistic medicine that was literally life changing. Subsequently, Davis began planting the seeds through her work in nursing in a variety of health care specialties including dermatology, allergy, cardiology, and education. She developed and implemented health and wellness programs for a multi-disciplinary clinic, the local health department, and community hospitals.

In the late 1990s, she was hired to develop a hospital-based holistic resource program where she worked as holistic specialist. She worked extensively developing a resource center to help educate the community. She introduced health care providers to the benefits of combining conventional medicine with complementary methods of healing and integrated these methods into hospital departments such as oncology, pain management, women’s health and corporate wellness. During this time, she also co-created an holistic medicine course for the University of Southern Indiana School of Nursing and Health Professions. All of this experience helped her resonate with nurses and other health care providers.

“I now see promise and an openness within the medical community” says Davis. “Younger people are opening up to a healthier lifestyle and recognizing the significance of physical, mental, and spiritual health.”

When Davis works with her clients she makes it enjoyable, lighthearted, and fun even including music in some of her educational presentations. Her goal is to continually radiate pure love to everything she touches and everyone she meets. According to Davis, there is a divine presence that is the origin of everything and encompasses all in its path.

“Ultimately, my goal is to “be” a bridge of healing, a bridge of love, and the root of that is pure unconditional love, kindness, and compassion,” says Davis. ”Everyone has unique gifts to offer and we all have a different life purpose and unique reason for coming to this earth.”

