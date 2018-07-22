Pam Levin's Hilarious Comedy TALES OF MODERN MOTHERHOOD THIS SH*T JUST GOT REAL Back for ONE NIGHT at White Fire Theatre

Tour de Force, Pam Levin brings her hilarious comedy Tales of Modern Motherhood This Sh*t Just Got Real to White Fire Theatre Tuesday, July 24th

This one woman show is witty, entertaining, poignant, real, raw, all in one; in short, it’s everything fine theatre should be.” — Bonnie Priever - Curtain Up

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To birth or not to birth, that is the question, but what if, “to NOT” is a deal breaker? Pam Levin had managed to convince her husband Brett to postpone parenting for 5 years, but now time’s up and her husband’s biological clock is ticking. However, Pam has a different strategy…SPERM ASSASINATION! “Tales of Modern Motherhood…this sh*t just got real” is Pam Levin’s brutally funny comedy about the fear of becoming a parent, and why she seriously considered just settling for a dog.

Tales Of Modern Motherhood has played to sold-out houses from coast to coast since it opened last year. On the heels of another sold out show last month in Philadelphia, Levin is bringing it back to LA one more night at the Whitefire Theatre after headlining the Whitefire's Solo Fest 2018 in January and February. The East Coast Premiere, Off-Broadway, sold out at the United Solo Festival in New York City and was awarded with two encore performances. Audience members return over and over again connecting with Levin in wonderful ways whether they have children or not.

One Night Only: Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 8 PM - White Fire Theatre (13500 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks 91423) Tickets are $20 (Student & Senior Discounts available) at Brown Paper Tickets. https://talesofmodernmotherhood.brownpapertickets.com

Pam Levin is a veteran of the stage and the solo show genre. She toured all over the world, off and on for six years with the AWARD-WINNING show, The Quiet Room. She also had the pleasure of performing, In My Own X-Rated Words, written by Fredrica Duke for the last 2 1/2 years in Los Angeles. This is Pam’s first time writing her own solo piece, which she crafted in Terrie Silverman’s Solo Master Class in LA.

Website: http://talesofmodernmotherhood.com

