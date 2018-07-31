How the CIO, CDO and CMO can join forces to drive digital innovation
Hear from local women leaders in tech and marketing who will discuss their evolving roles in step with the technology advances of today’s marketplace
CLEVELAND, OH (July, 23, 2018) Business leaders will convene at the September Amplify event to learn about relevant topics in tech. Speakers will discuss topics including who owns the tech stack at their companies and how their company CIOs, CMOs and CDOs communicate internally and externally about new technologies being employed in their organizations. The Amplify Speaker Series is produced by Contempo Design + Communications and gold sponsors Kent State University’s College of Business Administration and Expedient.
The networking and luncheon program will take place on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at the DoubleTree Tudor Arms Hotel at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
Deborah Spake, Dean of the College of Business Administration at Kent State University, will facilitate the program that will feature local tech and marketing leaders who will discuss their evolving roles with the technology advances of today’s marketplace. Each guest speaker will present a 10-minute “TED-style” talk, followed by audience Q&A.
Brad Nellis, Director of Market Strategy for Expedient’s Cleveland market will discuss the state of technology in NEO. Prior to joining Expedient, Nellis was Executive Director of OHTec (formerly NEOSA), the technology association for northeast Ohio.
Topics and Presenters:
- Jane Alexander, Chief Digital & Information Officer, The Cleveland Museum of Art, is responsible for technology implementation and digital strategies, as well as long-term strategic planning. Under her leadership, the CMA completed the award-winning Gallery One and ArtLens Gallery that transformed the museum into one of the most technologically advanced and engaging art destinations in the world.
- Tracy Marek, Executive Vice President of Marketing/Chief Marketing Officer for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena, and has over 20 years of marketing and event production experience in the professional sports and entertainment industries. Tracy will discuss how her role and that of the CIO and CDO have evolved in her 15+ years at the CAVS organization.
- Sue Workman, VP for University Technology/CIO at Case Western Reserve University, will discuss the areas of responsibility in higher-ed IT and how these differ from typical businesses, the innovative CWRU facilities, how CWRU is using holograms to teach and teamwork at the C-level in higher-ed IT. Sue is responsible for creating the vision and strategies that enable the delivery of technology solutions supporting the university’s mission of teaching, learning, and research, along with the day-to-day functions of the university.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $45 each and tables of eight and sponsor packages are available at www.contempocleveland/events
About Amplify :
The Amplify Speaker Series is a program presented by Contempo Design + Communications, a full-service design and communications firm founded by Renée DeLuca Dolan in 1996 and headquartered in Warrensville Heights. The program, now in its 12th year, brings business and community thought leaders together for an active forum on issues of relevance to greater Cleveland.
Find more details on the event and sponsorship opportunities visit www.contempocleveland.com/events and our social channels. Follow our topic discussions at #AmplifyCleveland
Renee DeLuca Dolan
Contempo Design + Communication
4407855600
email us here