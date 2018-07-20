Idencia Launches International Reseller Program

Partners can offer 'smart products' under their own brand by reselling the Idencia information tracking service.

TOPSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topsfield, MA- Idencia, Inc. announced today that is launching an international reseller program that will enable operating partners to include the Idencia information tracking solution with their products. Vendors in the infrastructure supply chain may now offer ‘smart products’. An RFID tag embedded in (or affixed to) the product can be scanned to source all historic records associated with the product. Being web hosted, different parties in the supply chain can add information to create a timeline history of each product from time of manufacture through end of useful life.

The program allows parties throughout the infrastructure supply chain to add more value to their customers:

• Equipment manufacturers who sell to precast concrete producers can now offer a mold that enables their customers to sell ‘smart concrete products’.

• Precast concrete manufacturers that sell their products equipped with Idencia provide a more valuable ‘smart product’ that sets them apart from their competition and makes their customer more productive.

• Contractors that include Idencia can distinguish their projects and add margin by offering project owners more value from the use of ‘smart products’.

Jeff Pollock, Idencia CEO, elaborated: “Resellers can include our information tracking service under their own brand “powered by Idencia”. We want to provide our partners with every opportunity to clearly differentiate themselves from their competition.” He added that Idencia is already in conversations with potential partners in the US, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

Mr. Pollock said that more announcements will be forthcoming as Idencia signs interested resellers.

For more information, please contact: Jeffrey M. Pollock, CEO; jpollock@idencia.com.

RFID Tracking for Infrastructure